No cops will mean even fewer black men as role models in Madison's schools

All of this underscores the need to further diversify the teaching staff, which is 87% white, even though only 42% of students are white. Research has shown that minority students often perform better at school when they have at least one same-race teacher. And with so few black teachers, only two-thirds of Black students in Madison graduate in four years.

That’s why the School Board should stick with interim Superintendent Jane Belmore’s proposal to prioritize diversity if layoffs are needed this fall, due to falling enrollment and the recession. The antiquated system of basing layoffs and school assignments on seniority — rather than need, performance or skills — must go, despite union opposition to change.