Nix $300? Sure. Raise minimum wage? Yes. But so much more is needed to fill jobs

The biggest cause of Wisconsin’s workforce shortage isn’t the extra $300 a week the federal government is paying unemployed people, though that benefit should end.

Nor is the main culprit our state’s stagnant minimum wage, which needs to increase.

The core challenge — before and after the pandemic — remains the same: Wisconsin is graying fast and doesn’t have enough young people to replace older workers as they retire, much less to fill the new positions that growing businesses create.