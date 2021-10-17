Never accept the epidemic of gunplay

The scourge of gunfire and carjackings in Madison is unacceptable and must never become normal for our growing and vibrant city.

The causes and solutions may be complicated. But the need for more attention and action is clear — from our leaders and ourselves.

This can’t go on. Nor can we become numb to the violence and death.

Though overall offenses and calls for police service in Madison were down 5% last year during the pandemic, homicides more than doubled to 10. Shots fired increased 74% to 250. Stolen vehicles increased 16% to 744. Burglaries were up 22% to 1,316. Weapon violations jumped 18% to 191.