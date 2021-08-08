More voices urge vaccination

This isn’t another State Journal editorial urging everyone to get vaccinated. We’ve published that message many times before.
Instead, today’s Forum section features columns by former Gov. Scott Walker and Madison Pastor Karla Renee Garcia. They offer fresh takes on why getting a shot makes so much sense.
So you don’t have to take our word for it. Listen to them.
Walker’s voice should sway more conservatives to protect themselves and their loved ones from the virus. According to polling by Public Religion Research Institute and Interfaith Youth Core, almost 40% of Republicans said they were hesitant or refused to get a vaccine.
“The more people get vaccinated,” Walker writes, “the more likely we are to slow down this pandemic.”
Rev. Garcia leads S.S. Morris Community AME Church in Madison, which is producing a video to convince more people — especially African Americans — to get their shots. According to state health data, only 29% of Black people in Wisconsin have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Vaccines are widely available and approved for anyone 12 and older. So far, just over half of Wisconsin residents have had at least one shot.
Wisconsin must do better to defeat this disease.
Some people are understandably cautious because of history. Some medical institutions in the past exploited Black people in the name of science.
Yet as Garcia writes: “COVID-19 does not care about what happened in the past. ... The only thing that matters is recognizing the fact that we are all at risk, especially African Americans.”
Cases of the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 are surging in Wisconsin. Please take Walker’s and Garcia’s sound and respectful advice.