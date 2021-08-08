More voices urge vaccination

This isn’t another State Journal editorial urging everyone to get vaccinated. We’ve published that message many times before.

Instead, today’s Forum section features columns by former Gov. Scott Walker and Madison Pastor Karla Renee Garcia. They offer fresh takes on why getting a shot makes so much sense.

So you don’t have to take our word for it. Listen to them.

Walker’s voice should sway more conservatives to protect themselves and their loved ones from the virus. According to polling by Public Religion Research Institute and Interfaith Youth Core, almost 40% of Republicans said they were hesitant or refused to get a vaccine.

“The more people get vaccinated,” Walker writes, “the more likely we are to slow down this pandemic.”