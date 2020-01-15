3 more GOP lawmakers back bill to end gerrymandering

Phil Hands: Gerrymandered political cartoons A collection of State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands' favorite cartoons about gerrymandering in Wisconsin.

Iowa saves its taxpayers millions of dollars in legal bills because the two political parties don’t fight over districts in court. Iowa’s maps also have produced more competitive elections, which hold incumbents of all stripes more accountable to voters. Iowa requires its districts to be compact and to follow municipal and county lines as much as possible, without consideration for political advantage.

Mursau asked his constituents in northeastern Wisconsin last fall what they thought about the issue in a legislative newsletter. He subsequently reported that 78% of respondents said the bill was a good idea, while only 6% thought it was bad (the rest were unsure).

“After reading the comments and responses from last week’s question and looking over the bill,” Mursau wrote, “I’ve decided to add myself as a co-sponsor.”

Good for him — and for all those supporting AB 303.

The response from Mursau’s constituents isn’t surprising, given that more than two-thirds of Wisconsin’s counties have passed resolutions opposing partisan gerrymandering. And nearly three-quarters of respondents to the statewide Marquette Law School poll have said they favor the Iowa plan.