Mob mentality solves nothing, must end

On the opposite side of the Square, facing King Street, the statue of Hans Christian Heg honors an outspoken abolitionist and Wisconsin Civil War hero who gave his life to end slavery. He also was a prison reformer.

Both statues were toppled by misguided vandals. Both must be restored and go back up.

State Street businesses were just starting to open after months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, followed by mass protests over the horrific police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The protests were justified and mostly peaceful. They helped lead to murder charges against the officers involved and prompted a national discussion and legislation to improve law enforcement. They have built momentum for real change.

But looting and smashing stores on State Street — some of them owned by people of color — was wrong weeks ago. So was the violence and destruction Tuesday night. Beating up a state senator (and gay rights leader) won’t further the goals of justice and equality. Nor will starting fires, trashing the state Capitol, threatening random people with violence or toppling monuments to noble causes.