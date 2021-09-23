Miss 'Forward' and Heg never looked better

Hello, Miss “Forward,” and great to see you, Col. Heg. Welcome back! We’ve missed you both and the noble causes you stand for on the Capitol Square in Madison.

Workers on Tuesday reinstalled the tall bronze statues of “Forward” and Hans Christian Heg at the ends of State and King streets, respectively, following painstaking restoration over the last year.

They’ve never looked better, and they’ve now taken on greater meaning.

Just as exciting: They may soon have some welcome company.

A mob tore down the two statues — symbols of progress and sacrifice — on June 23, 2020, in a misguided attempt to protest a legitimate arrest. An unruly 29-year-old man had intimidated diners with a baseball bat and bullhorn inside a restaurant on the Square before struggling with police and fleeing a police car. The man pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, criminal damage to property and extortion.