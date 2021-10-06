Milwaukee needs a big win again -- this time for mayor

Barrett's integrity shined in 2009 when he responded to cries for help from a woman and grandchild being threatened by a pipe-wielding thug outside State Fair Park. Barrett suffered a beating that sent him to the hospital. But he epitomized and inspired good citizenship.

More recently, the mayor has guided the city through a pandemic, securing a health facility for COVID patients at the fairgrounds when the virus was at its worst. With other local leaders, he pushed to disband a tent city under the Marquette Interchange, with its residents finding stable housing.

Milwaukee isn't the city it was two decades ago. It's changing in lots of ways, and so should its leadership. Milwaukee needs new energy and ideas to tackle a surge in gun violence, to improve troubled neighborhoods and attract more people and jobs.

Milwaukee needs a leader to reengage with and unify its increasingly diverse population. The latest census numbers show a majority of Milwaukee's citizens are now minorities. Though Milwaukee's Latino and Asian communities are increasing in numbers, the city's overall population slipped 3% in the last decade to 577,222 -- its lowest total since 1930.