Mike Koval introduced himself as “Kumbaya Koval” when he became Madison’s police chief nearly five-and-a-half years ago, pledging to respect civil liberties and promote community policing — two goals he mostly achieved.
But his tenure won’t be remembered as harmonious.
A controversial police shooting that led to street protests, his sometimes fiery statements, and Madison’s hotbed of anti-police activism often overshadowed his department’s commitment to diversity, transparency and professionalism.
It’s also important to note that Madison’s crime rate is low for a city of its size, and it has been trending down.
Koval, 61, abruptly announced his retirement Sunday, citing his frustration with city politics, a shortage of staff, and the “new normal” of fierce criticism of law enforcement.
Koval’s experience should inform Madison’s search for a new chief. This is a very tough job, with intense scrutiny of police actions often conflicting with high expectations for public safety.
Koval faced considerable turmoil during his first year as chief after an officer shot and killed Tony Robinson, an unarmed but intoxicated and combative black 19-year-old. Though an exhaustive and independent investigation convinced Ismael Ozanne, the state’s first black district attorney, that no charges were warranted against the white officer, the city’s insurer eventually paid Robinson’s family a $3.3 million settlement, with the city admitting no fault. Robinson’s grandmother later filed a complaint against Koval after she followed him out of an emotional city meeting, and he insulted her.
Koval apologized for that. And he met with the Robinson family shortly after they lost their son to express his condolences.
The guy brought his heart to difficult situations, not just his badge. Having grown up in the city and having served it as a cop for three decades, his energy and commitment to being a “guardian to the community” seemed boundless.
Despite his critics on the left, Koval shared Madison’s progressive values. Nationally syndicated columnist Leonard Pitts called Koval’s thoughtful and open response to the Robinson shooting “an antidote to distrust.”
“Impressively,” Pitts wrote of Koval three months after the 2015 shooting, “he acknowledged the systemic bias plaguing people of color and the fact that police have been part of the problem.”
Yet Koval strongly objected to the City Council’s $400,000 study of the police department he deemed unnecessary and wasteful. He sometimes targeted city officials in his outspoken blog, which didn’t help his cause.
"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve this community," Koval said in his daily blog.
We wish he would have advocated for putting body cameras on patrol officers to promote greater transparency, rather than deferring to the council, which has resisted the helpful technology.
Yet we credit Koval for using his powerful voice to help keep a single police officer in each of Madison’s four main high schools. The officers, all of them black or Latina, are a fine example of the community policing Koval pledged to promote when hired. The officers serve as role models, de- escalate conflict and guard against gun violence in an era of school shootings.
So much has happened during Koval’s time as chief — a heroin scourge, startling gun play, a federal immigration raid he criticized, and a School Board member comparing local police to Nazis — that it’s hard to believe he was chief for only five years.
Koval deserves a lot of credit and thanks, despite his flaws. The city should seek a new chief who can build on the strongest parts of Koval’s legacy while deftly navigating Madison’s difficult political environment to keep people safe.