Mike Gallagher is right: 'Call it off, Mr. President'

U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher sent an emphatic message Wednesday to President Donald Trump that our nation's irrational leader must hear and accept.

As violent rioters stormed the Capitol building, trying to stop the ceremonial counting of electoral votes that will make Joe Biden the next president, Gallagher posted a video on social media while sheltering in his Capitol office. The Secret Service had evacuated Vice President Mike Pence from the Senate chambers. A woman was shot inside the Capitol and later died. Capitol police were in armed standoffs and struggled to control the pro-Trump rioters for hours.

"This is banana republic crap that we're watching happen," Gallagher said.

He was absolutely right. Wednesday's chaos -- incited by Trump at a rally that preceded the Capitol melee -- was an embarrassment and disgrace for our country.