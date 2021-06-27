Meet the Wisconsin State Journal's new editorial board

Q&A

What issues and causes are you passionate about?

Janine Geske:

“Facilitating peaceful dialog among people who are at odds with each other -- whether it’s victim/offender, or whether it’s political disagreements, or whether it’s racial issues. ... Teaching kids, our public schools, choice and all the issues that come with that. ... The independence of the judiciary. I worry about what’s happening to our court system and whether it’s going to survive our Founder’s desire to have it as an independent branch.”

Wayne Strong:

“I’m passionate about reducing disparities in our criminal justice system. I am passionate about helping people who are in crisis. Especially since COVID hit, it’s gotten even worse now. So the need for mental health services is even more prevalent now than it ever has been in the past.”

Susan Schmitz:

“I am so passionate about Downtown Madison. Every great city anywhere in the world has a healthy core. You need that healthy core. That’s where people gather to talk politics, to enjoy events, to enjoy each other, to protest and everything else. This is where it all happens. I’m extremely passionate about our Downtown -- extremely -- and of course State Street because I came out of retail.”

Why did you agree to join the State Journal editorial board?

Geske: “I think I probably bring something different to the group.”

Strong: "I’m glad that the State Journal has decided that it’s important to expand its board, to reach out to communities that typically wouldn’t have a seat at the table. For me, being in that role, I’m going to be able to connect to people in the community who wouldn’t otherwise have that voice, who wouldn’t otherwise have that say.”

Schmitz: “I love the city. I have followed and really had respect for the Journal ever since I can remember, ever since I started reading it when I was in high school. And I just have so much respect for journalists, because journalists have so much power – they really do – with the word. They’ve got the word that they’re using. And you guys have always used it for good. I really respect all of the work that you have done over the years.”