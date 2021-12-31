Meet the State Journal's guest columnists from 2021

Wisconsin’s big cheese — Gov. Tony Evers — wrote a guest column for the State Journal last year.
So did the president of the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association.
So did politicians of all stripes, public health officials, professors, authors, activists, merchants, ministers, students and a soap salesman.
The list of guest columnists from 2021 is long, diverse and impressive. We learned a lot from their insights and expertise, and we hope you did, too — even if you disagreed with some of their perspectives. It would be hard not to, given the wide range of views the State Journal continues to offer on its opinion pages — both in print and online.
In fact, we provided a lot more space in our newspaper and across all of our digital platforms for reader and guest submissions than we did for our own editorials by the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board. It’s all part of the lively yet civil mix of free speech that’s so vital to our democracy — and that the State Journal has been championing for 182 years. The healthy exchange of ideas helps lead our community, state and nation forward.
Today we honor all of our guest columnists from 2021 by publishing their names. We also list our syndicated columnists who write for some of the top newspapers and media outlets across the country.
On Sunday, we’ll list the names of more than 1,100 State Journal readers whose more than 1,900 letters to the editor were published during 2021.
Whether you are an expert in your field or an everyday citizen who has something to say about your community, we encourage you to continue to send your views to your trusted daily news outlet at wsjopine@madison.com. (Please include your address and phone number for verification purposes. Guest columns run about 500 words. Letters to the editor are about 200.)

Here’s to another year of great commentary that makes us all think a little harder and exposes us to new ideas. All of our guest columnist from 2021 are listed below:
Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison
Huda Alkaff, founder and director of Wisconsin Green Muslims in Milwaukee
Gad Allon, director, Jerome Fisher Program in Management and Technology, University of Pennsylvania
Deb Archer, former leader of Destination Madison
David Armiak, research director for the Center for Media and Democracy
Barbara Arnold, former Madison School Board president and member of Grandparents United for Madison Public Schools
Dedrick Asante-Muhammad, National Community Reinvestment Coalition and an associate fellow of the Institute for Policy Studies
Rep. Samba Baldeh, D-Madison
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison
Chuck Bauer, owned and operated The Soap Opera on State Street
Sue Bauman, former mayor of Madison
Steve Bechel, president of the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association
Florence Becot, associate research scientist in rural sociology at the National Farm Medicine Center in Marshfield
Andrew Belcher, pastor of Olivet Bible Church, Kimberly
Beth Bennett, executive director of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association
Ken Berg, former member of Watertown School Board and Watertown City Council
Bernard Black, professor of law and finance, Northwestern University
Rebecca Blank, chancellor of UW-Madison
David Blaska, blogger and former Dane County Board member
Stephanie Bloomingdale, president of Wisconsin AFL-CIO
Lindsay Blumer, president and CEO of WRTP | BIG STEP
Eric Borgerding, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Hospital Association
Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, co-chair of the budget-writing Joint Finance Committee
Jenna Bottler, deputy director of the Justice Action Network
Sue Bradley, Middleton resident
Joel Brennan, secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Administration
Rep. Jonathan Brostoff, D-Milwaukee
Marty Calderon, pastor and executive director of God Touch Milwaukee
Joshua Cao, student at Indian Trail High School and Academy in Kenosha
Carol Carstensen, former School Board president and member of Grandparents United for Madison Public Schools
Lana Centeno, home-schooled student in the Shawano County village of Wittenberg
Gabrielle Chenault, journalism student at the University of Souther California
Dave Cieslewicz, former mayor of Madison
Fred Clark, executive director for Wisconsin’s Green Fire
Karen Menendez Coller, executive director of Centro Hispano of Dane County
Amy Crider, playwright and author
David Crowley, Milwaukee County executive
Tim Cullen, chair of Common Cause in Wisconsin and former Democratic state senator
K. Ward Cummings, senior congressional staffer
Dr. Abigail Cutler, obstetrician/gynecologist
Trey Daniels, board member, Centrist Democrats of America
James Densley, founder and co-president, Violence Project Research Center
Rep. Barbara Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc
Karen Dolan, Criminalization of Race and Poverty Project at the Institute for Policy Studies
Michelle Drea, city assessor for Madison
Will Duffield, Cato Institute’s Center for Representative Governance
Janice Durand, founded Puzzlebox and Little Luxuries on State Street
Jill Ebstein, founder of Sized Right Marketing
Lee Edwards, B. Kenneth Simon Center for Principles and Politics at The Heritage Foundation
Tom Emery, writer and historical researcher
Tony Evers, governor of Wisconsin
Russ Feingold, president, American Constitution Society, and former U.S. senator
John Fortier, resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute
Cory Franklin, retired Chicago-area physician
Michael Gableman, former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice
U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay
Larry Gallup, digital news director for USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Rev. Karla Renee Garcia, pastor of S.S. Morris Community AME Church in Madison
Melissa Gavin, CEO of the RE-AMP Network
Tony Wilkin Gibart, executive director, Midwest Environmental Advocates
Lisa Gilbert, Public Citizen’s executive vice president
Myrella Gonzalez, graduate student at UCLA
Julie Grace, policy analyst in the Badger Institute’s Center for Opportunity
Rachel Greszler, research fellow in economics, budget and entitlements at the Heritage Foundation
David Griffith, senior research and policy associate, Thomas B. Fordham Institute
Eric Grodsky, professor, UW-Madison
John Gross, director of the Public Defender Project, Wisconsin Law School at UW–Madison.
Dan Guerra Jr., CEO of AltusLearn and SDMCentral
Michael Haas, Madison’s city attorney and first administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission
Jon Hale, associate professor of education, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Jerry Halverson, chair of the Board of Health for Madison and Dane County
Joe Handrick, executive director, Common Sense Wisconsin and former Republican lawmaker
Ted Harvey, chairman of the anti-Biden Committee to Defeat the President
Nan Hayworth, former congresswoman for New York’s 19th Congressional District
Jay Heck, state director, Common Cause in Wisconsin
Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison and Dane County
Melinda Heinritz, president, Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools
Diana Hess, dean of the School of Education, UW-Madison
Rep. Dianne Hesselbein, D-Middleton
Luke Hilgemann, president and CEO. Hunter Nation
Steven Hill, policy director, Center for Humane Technology
Sam Hodder, president and CEO of Save the Redwoods League
Andrew Holland, executive director of the Fusion Industry Association
Craig Holman, Public Citizen’s lobbyist on ethics, lobbying and campaign finance rules
Betsy Huebel, chair of the board of directors for the Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools
Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC)
Katie Hyten, co-executive director of Essential Partners
Shoshanah Inwood, assistant professor of rural sociology at The Ohio State University
Donna Jackson, member of the Project 21 black leadership network
Jesse Jackson, civil rights activist
Sen. André Jacque, R-De Pere
Dr. Laura Jacques, obstetrician/gynecologist
Paul Jadin, Madison Region Economic Partnership
Adam Jarchow, former state lawmaker, R-Clear Lake
Jennifer A. Jones, assistant professor of nonprofit management and leadership at the University of Florida
Deborah Kades, special education teacher
Farah Acher Kaiksow, physician at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health
Tom Kamenick, president and founder of the Wisconsin Transparency Project
Theodore J. Karamanski, history professor, Loyola University Chicago
Laura Kasten, registered nurse, UW Hospital
Aileen Kearney, junior at Madison East High School and co-leader of the March For Our Lives chapter
Ermias Kebreab, director of the World Food Center, University of California, Davis
Linda Ketcham, executive director of JustDane
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse
Brit Kirwan, former chancellor of the University System of Maryland and former president of Ohio State University
Kyle Koenen, policy director at the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty
Elizabeth Kolbert, staff writer at The New Yorker
Sen. Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield
James Kramer, executive director of the Simpson Street Free Press student newspaper
Rep. Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc
Chris Lamb, journalism professor at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis
Lisa Lamkins, AARP Wisconsin
Rick Larson, Vietnam War veteran
Kenneth Lasson, law professor, University of Baltimore School of Law
Edna Ledesma, assistant professor of Planning and Landscape Architecture at UW-Madison
David Levine, Alliance for Securing Democracy
Lauren Lindsey, writer
Stephane Lintner, acting CEO of the HelicitySpace Corporation, CEO of Jiko Bank and a former managing director at Goldman Sachs
Lorrie Lisek, executive director, Wisconsin Clean Cities
Anthony LoCoco, deputy counsel, Wisconsin Institute for Liberty and Law
Dr. Richard R. Love, retired academic medical oncologist and public health researcher, UW-Madison
Bill Lueders, president, Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council
David Mahoney, former sheriff of Dane County
Rabbi Bonnie Margulis, executive director of Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice
David O. Martin, former Republican legislator representing the Neenah and Menasha area in the Assembly from 1961 to 1971
Tom McMillen, CEO of Lead1 Association and a former U.S. representative from Maryland
Gary Meltz, former press secretary for U.S. Rep. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y.
Kristin Brunsell Merss, Ph.D. nursing student, UW-Madison.
Jared Meyer, senior fellow, Cicero Institute
Ion Meyn, assistant professor, University of Wisconsin Law School
Rann Miller, 21st Century Community Learning Center
Myechia Minter-Jordan, president and CEO of the CareQuest Institute for Oral Health
Alfonso Morales, professor of planning and landscape architecture at UW-Madison
Rep. LaKeshia
Myers, D-Milwaukee
David Naftzger, executive director, Conference of Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Governors and Premiers
Ingrid Newkirk, president of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA)
Marcelia Nicholson, chair of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors
Diane Nilan, founder and president of HEAR US Inc.
Ted Nugent, rock musician and spokesperson of Hunter Nation
David Olson, Wisconsin Council for the Social Studies
Amitabh Pal, author
Jim Palmer, executive director, Wisconsin Professional Police Association
Ken Paulson, director of the Free Speech Center at Middle Tennessee State University and a former editor-in-chief of USA Today
Mike Paulus, owner of Paulus Dairy in Fredonia
Dana Pellebon, co-executive director of the Rape Crisis Center in Madison
Amy Penterman, president of the Dairy Business Association
Joe Perkins, owner of Tutto Pasta in Madison
Jillian Peterson, founder and co-president, Violence Project Research Center
Michael J. Petrilli, president of the Thomas B. Fordham Institute
Richard Pildes, professor of constitutional law, New York University
J. Mark Powell, vice president of communications at Ivory Tusk Consulting
Anoop Prakash, chair of the Wisconsin chapter of the Leadership Now Project
Jaymes Pyne, quantitative research associate, Stanford University
Kevin Reilly, former president of the University of Wisconsin System
Brian Reisinger, chief operating officer of Platform Communications
Scott Resnick, entrepreneur at StartingBlock in Madison and chief operating officer for Hardin Design and Development
Satya Rhodes-Conway, mayor of Madison
Andrea Rissing, postdoctoral scholar in the university’s School of Environment and Natural Resources
Breanna Roque, Ph.D. student in animal biology, University of California, Davis
Matt Rothschild, executive director, Wisconsin Democracy Campaign
Rep. Joe Sanfelippo, R-New Berlin
Dale Schmidt, sheriff of Dodge County
John Schmitt, president and business Manager, Wisconsin Laborers’ District Council
Amy Schulz, registered nurse, president of Physicians for Social Responsibility Wisconsin
Joe Sensenbrenner, former mayor of Madison
Jacob N. Shapiro, professor of politics and international affairs, Princeton University
Suzanne Shu, professor of marketing, Cornell University
Martin Skladany, law professor, Penn State University
MaLenna Smith, Protect The White Deer
Bill G. Smith, state director in Wisconsin for the National Federation of Independent Business
Mark Haskell Smith, author
Paul Soglin, former mayor of Madison
Rep. David Steffen, R-Green Bay
Dr. James H. Stein, Madison doctor and professor
Cassie Steiner, Madison resident
Casey Stockstill, assistant professor of sociology at the University of Denver
Jeremy Stoddard, professor of curriculum and instruction, UW-Madison
Liz Stroud, Verona
Amy Swearer, legal fellow, The Heritage Foundation
CJ Szafir, president of the Institute for Reforming Government
Justine Taylor-Raymond, former teacher and education reform senior program manager for the George W. Bush Institute
Sabrina Terry, National Community Reinvestment Coalition
Tommy Thompson, president of the University of Wisconsin System
Tommi Thompson, executive director of the Wisconsin Women’s Health Foundation
Rep. Paul Tittl, R-Manitowoc
Michael Trinklein, author and filmmaker
Jill Underly, Wisconsin’s superintendent of public instruction
Elizabeth Vaade, executive director of research and innovation for the Madison School District
Alyssa Valentyne, a medical student at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health
Derrick Van Orden, retired Navy SEAL and congressional candidate
Lucas Vebber, deputy counsel, Wisconsin Institute for Liberty and Law
Robin Vos, R-Rochester, speaker of the state Assembly
Rep. Don Vruwink, D-Milton
Richard Wagner, retired Madison school teacherRichard Wagner
Scott Walker, former governor of Wisconsin
Weston Wamp, founder of the nonprofit Millennial Debt Foundation
Rolf Wegenke, president of the Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities
Christa Westerberg, vice president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council
Christine Todd
Whitman, former Republican governor of New Jersey
Monica Williams, writer in Washington, D.C.
Laura Williamson, graduate student, Yale University and contrutor for Young Voices
Paul Wilson, professor of nuclear engineering and chair of the Department of Engineering Physics at UW-Madison
Maribeth Witzel-Behl, Madison’s city clerk
Adrian Wydeven, former state wolf biologist, Wisconsin DNR
John Yoo, law professor, UC Berkeley
Bob Ziegelbauer, Manitowoc County executive