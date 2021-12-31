 Skip to main content

Meet the State Journal's guest columnists from 2021
EDITORIAL

Meet the State Journal's guest columnists from 2021

Wisconsin’s big cheese — Gov. Tony Evers — wrote a guest column for the State Journal last year.

So did the president of the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association.

So did politicians of all stripes, public health officials, professors, authors, activists, merchants, ministers, students and a soap salesman.

The list of guest columnists from 2021 is long, diverse and impressive. We learned a lot from their insights and expertise, and we hope you did, too — even if you disagreed with some of their perspectives. It would be hard not to, given the wide range of views the State Journal continues to offer on its opinion pages — both in print and online.

In fact, we provided a lot more space in our newspaper and across all of our digital platforms for reader and guest submissions than we did for our own editorials by the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board. It’s all part of the lively yet civil mix of free speech that’s so vital to our democracy — and that the State Journal has been championing for 182 years. The healthy exchange of ideas helps lead our community, state and nation forward.

Today we honor all of our guest columnists from 2021 by publishing their names. We also list our syndicated columnists who write for some of the top newspapers and media outlets across the country.

On Sunday, we’ll list the names of more than 1,100 State Journal readers whose more than 1,900 letters to the editor were published during 2021.

Whether you are an expert in your field or an everyday citizen who has something to say about your community, we encourage you to continue to send your views to your trusted daily news outlet at wsjopine@madison.com. (Please include your address and phone number for verification purposes. Guest columns run about 500 words. Letters to the editor are about 200.)

While you’re at it, renew or start your subscription at madison.com/subscribenow. You’ll be supporting the most in-depth journalism in Wisconsin, and your community’s best place to discuss public policy and decisions.

Here’s to another year of great commentary that makes us all think a little harder and exposes us to new ideas. All of our guest columnist from 2021 are listed below:

Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison

Huda Alkaff

Huda Alkaff, founder and director of Wisconsin Green Muslims in Milwaukee

Gad Allon, director, Jerome Fisher Program in Management and Technology, University of Pennsylvania

Deb Archer, former leader of Destination Madison

David Armiak, research director for the Center for Media and Democracy

Barbara Arnold, former Madison School Board president and member of Grandparents United for Madison Public Schools

Dedrick Asante-Muhammad, National Community Reinvestment Coalition and an associate fellow of the Institute for Policy Studies

Rep. Samba Baldeh, D-Madison

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison

Chuck Bauer, owned and operated The Soap Opera on State Street

Sue Bauman, former mayor of Madison

Steve Bechel, president of the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association

Florence Becot, associate research scientist in rural sociology at the National Farm Medicine Center in Marshfield

Andrew Belcher, pastor of Olivet Bible Church, Kimberly

Beth Bennett, executive director of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association

Ken Berg, former member of Watertown School Board and Watertown City Council

Bernard Black, professor of law and finance, Northwestern University

Chancellor Rebecca Blank

Rebecca Blank, chancellor of UW-Madison

David Blaska, blogger and former Dane County Board member

Stephanie Bloomingdale, president of Wisconsin AFL-CIO

Lindsay Blumer, president and CEO of WRTP | BIG STEP

Eric Borgerding, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Hospital Association

Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, co-chair of the budget-writing Joint Finance Committee

Jenna Bottler, deputy director of the Justice Action Network

Sue Bradley, Middleton resident

Joel Brennan, secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Administration

Rep. Jonathan Brostoff, D-Milwaukee

Marty Calderon, pastor and executive director of God Touch Milwaukee

Joshua Cao, student at Indian Trail High School and Academy in Kenosha

Carol Carstensen, former School Board president and member of Grandparents United for Madison Public Schools

Lana Centeno, home-schooled student in the Shawano County village of Wittenberg

Gabrielle Chenault, journalism student at the University of Souther California

Dave Cieslewicz, former mayor of Madison

Fred Clark, executive director for Wisconsin’s Green Fire

Karen Menendez Coller, executive director of Centro Hispano of Dane County

Amy Crider, playwright and author

David Crowley, Milwaukee County executive

Tim Cullen, chair of Common Cause in Wisconsin and former Democratic state senator

K. Ward Cummings, senior congressional staffer

Dr. Abigail Cutler, obstetrician/gynecologist

Trey Daniels, board member, Centrist Democrats of America

James Densley, founder and co-president, Violence Project Research Center

Rep. Barbara Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc

Karen Dolan, Criminalization of Race and Poverty Project at the Institute for Policy Studies

Michelle Drea, city assessor for Madison

Will Duffield, Cato Institute’s Center for Representative Governance

Janice Durand, founded Puzzlebox and Little Luxuries on State Street

Jill Ebstein, founder of Sized Right Marketing

Lee Edwards, B. Kenneth Simon Center for Principles and Politics at The Heritage Foundation

Tom Emery, writer and historical researcher

Tony Evers, governor of Wisconsin

Russ Feingold, president, American Constitution Society, and former U.S. senator

John Fortier, resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute

Cory Franklin, retired Chicago-area physician

Michael Gableman

Michael Gableman, former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice

U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay

Larry Gallup, digital news director for USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Rev. Karla Renee Garcia, pastor of S.S. Morris Community AME Church in Madison

Melissa Gavin, CEO of the RE-AMP Network

Tony Wilkin Gibart, executive director, Midwest Environmental Advocates

Lisa Gilbert, Public Citizen’s executive vice president

Myrella Gonzalez, graduate student at UCLA

Julie Grace, policy analyst in the Badger Institute’s Center for Opportunity

Rachel Greszler, research fellow in economics, budget and entitlements at the Heritage Foundation

David Griffith, senior research and policy associate, Thomas B. Fordham Institute

Eric Grodsky, professor, UW-Madison

John Gross, director of the Public Defender Project, Wisconsin Law School at UW–Madison.

Dan Guerra Jr., CEO of AltusLearn and SDMCentral

Michael Haas, Madison’s city attorney and first administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission

Jon Hale, associate professor of education, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Jerry Halverson, chair of the Board of Health for Madison and Dane County

Joe Handrick, executive director, Common Sense Wisconsin and former Republican lawmaker

Ted Harvey, chairman of the anti-Biden Committee to Defeat the President

Nan Hayworth, former congresswoman for New York’s 19th Congressional District

Jay Heck, state director, Common Cause in Wisconsin

Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison and Dane County

Melinda Heinritz, president, Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools

Diana Hess, dean of the School of Education, UW-Madison

Rep. Dianne Hesselbein, D-Middleton

Luke Hilgemann, president and CEO. Hunter Nation

Steven Hill, policy director, Center for Humane Technology

Sam Hodder, president and CEO of Save the Redwoods League

Andrew Holland, executive director of the Fusion Industry Association

Craig Holman, Public Citizen’s lobbyist on ethics, lobbying and campaign finance rules

Betsy Huebel, chair of the board of directors for the Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools

Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC)

Katie Hyten, co-executive director of Essential Partners

Shoshanah Inwood, assistant professor of rural sociology at The Ohio State University

Donna Jackson, member of the Project 21 black leadership network

JESSE JACKSON

Jesse Jackson, civil rights activist

Sen. André Jacque, R-De Pere

Dr. Laura Jacques, obstetrician/gynecologist

Paul Jadin, Madison Region Economic Partnership

Adam Jarchow, former state lawmaker, R-Clear Lake

Jennifer A. Jones, assistant professor of nonprofit management and leadership at the University of Florida

Deborah Kades, special education teacher

Farah Acher Kaiksow, physician at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health

Tom Kamenick, president and founder of the Wisconsin Transparency Project

Theodore J. Karamanski, history professor, Loyola University Chicago

Laura Kasten, registered nurse, UW Hospital

Aileen Kearney, junior at Madison East High School and co-leader of the March For Our Lives chapter

Ermias Kebreab, director of the World Food Center, University of California, Davis

Linda Ketcham, executive director of JustDane

U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse

Brit Kirwan, former chancellor of the University System of Maryland and former president of Ohio State University

Kyle Koenen, policy director at the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty

Elizabeth Kolbert, staff writer at The New Yorker

Sen. Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield

James Kramer, executive director of the Simpson Street Free Press student newspaper

Rep. Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc

Chris Lamb, journalism professor at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis

Lisa Lamkins, AARP Wisconsin

Rick Larson, Vietnam War veteran

Kenneth Lasson, law professor, University of Baltimore School of Law

Edna Ledesma, assistant professor of Planning and Landscape Architecture at UW-Madison

David Levine, Alliance for Securing Democracy

Lauren Lindsey, writer

Stephane Lintner, acting CEO of the HelicitySpace Corporation, CEO of Jiko Bank and a former managing director at Goldman Sachs

Lorrie Lisek, executive director, Wisconsin Clean Cities

Anthony LoCoco, deputy counsel, Wisconsin Institute for Liberty and Law

Dr. Richard R. Love, retired academic medical oncologist and public health researcher, UW-Madison

Bill Lueders, president, Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council

David Mahoney, former sheriff of Dane County

Rabbi Bonnie Margulis, executive director of Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice

David O. Martin, former Republican legislator representing the Neenah and Menasha area in the Assembly from 1961 to 1971

Tom McMillen, CEO of Lead1 Association and a former U.S. representative from Maryland

Gary Meltz, former press secretary for U.S. Rep. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y.

Kristin Brunsell Merss, Ph.D. nursing student, UW-Madison.

Jared Meyer, senior fellow, Cicero Institute

Ion Meyn, assistant professor, University of Wisconsin Law School

Rann Miller, 21st Century Community Learning Center

Myechia Minter-Jordan, president and CEO of the CareQuest Institute for Oral Health

Alfonso Morales

Alfonso Morales, professor of planning and landscape architecture at UW-Madison

Rep. LaKeshia

Myers, D-Milwaukee

David Naftzger, executive director, Conference of Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Governors and Premiers

Ingrid Newkirk, president of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA)

Marcelia Nicholson, chair of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors

Diane Nilan, founder and president of HEAR US Inc.

Ted Nugent

Ted Nugent, rock musician and spokesperson of Hunter Nation

David Olson, Wisconsin Council for the Social Studies

Amitabh Pal, author

Jim Palmer, executive director, Wisconsin Professional Police Association

Ken Paulson, director of the Free Speech Center at Middle Tennessee State University and a former editor-in-chief of USA Today

Mike Paulus, owner of Paulus Dairy in Fredonia

Dana Pellebon, co-executive director of the Rape Crisis Center in Madison

Amy Penterman, president of the Dairy Business Association

Joe Perkins, owner of Tutto Pasta in Madison

Jillian Peterson, founder and co-president, Violence Project Research Center

Michael J. Petrilli, president of the Thomas B. Fordham Institute

Richard Pildes, professor of constitutional law, New York University

J. Mark Powell, vice president of communications at Ivory Tusk Consulting

Anoop Prakash, chair of the Wisconsin chapter of the Leadership Now Project

Jaymes Pyne, quantitative research associate, Stanford University

Kevin Reilly, former president of the University of Wisconsin System

Brian Reisinger, chief operating officer of Platform Communications

Scott Resnick, entrepreneur at StartingBlock in Madison and chief operating officer for Hardin Design and Development

Satya Rhodes-Conway, mayor of Madison

Andrea Rissing, postdoctoral scholar in the university’s School of Environment and Natural Resources

Breanna Roque, Ph.D. student in animal biology, University of California, Davis

Matt Rothschild, executive director, Wisconsin Democracy Campaign

Rep. Joe Sanfelippo, R-New Berlin

Dale Schmidt, sheriff of Dodge County

John Schmitt, president and business Manager, Wisconsin Laborers’ District Council

Amy Schulz, registered nurse, president of Physicians for Social Responsibility Wisconsin

Joe Sensenbrenner, former mayor of Madison

Jacob N. Shapiro, professor of politics and international affairs, Princeton University

Suzanne Shu, professor of marketing, Cornell University

Martin Skladany, law professor, Penn State University

MaLenna Smith, Protect The White Deer

Bill G. Smith, state director in Wisconsin for the National Federation of Independent Business

Mark Haskell Smith, author

Paul Soglin, former mayor of Madison

Rep. David Steffen, R-Green Bay

Dr. James H. Stein, Madison doctor and professor

Cassie Steiner, Madison resident

Casey Stockstill, assistant professor of sociology at the University of Denver

Jeremy Stoddard, professor of curriculum and instruction, UW-Madison

Liz Stroud, Verona

Amy Swearer, legal fellow, The Heritage Foundation

CJ Szafir, president of the Institute for Reforming Government

Justine Taylor-Raymond, former teacher and education reform senior program manager for the George W. Bush Institute

Sabrina Terry, National Community Reinvestment Coalition

Tommy Thompson, president of the University of Wisconsin System

Tommi Thompson, executive director of the Wisconsin Women’s Health Foundation

Rep. Paul Tittl, R-Manitowoc

Michael Trinklein, author and filmmaker

Jill Underly

Underly

Jill Underly, Wisconsin’s superintendent of public instruction

Elizabeth Vaade, executive director of research and innovation for the Madison School District

Alyssa Valentyne, a medical student at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health

Derrick Van Orden, retired Navy SEAL and congressional candidate

Lucas Vebber, deputy counsel, Wisconsin Institute for Liberty and Law

Robin Vos, R-Rochester, speaker of the state Assembly

Rep. Don Vruwink, D-Milton

Richard Wagner, retired Madison school teacherRichard Wagner

Scott Walker, former governor of Wisconsin

Weston Wamp, founder of the nonprofit Millennial Debt Foundation

Rolf Wegenke, president of the Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities

Christa Westerberg, vice president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council

Christine Todd Whitman

Whitman

Christine Todd

Whitman, former Republican governor of New Jersey

Monica Williams, writer in Washington, D.C.

Laura Williamson, graduate student, Yale University and contrutor for Young Voices

Paul Wilson, professor of nuclear engineering and chair of the Department of Engineering Physics at UW-Madison

Maribeth Witzel-Behl, Madison’s city clerk

Adrian Wydeven, former state wolf biologist, Wisconsin DNR

John Yoo, law professor, UC Berkeley

Bob Ziegelbauer, Manitowoc County executive

