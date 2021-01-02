Meet the State Journal's guest columnists from 2020

Police and protesters.

Politicians of all stripes.

Nurses and doctors on the front lines of the pandemic.

The list of guest columnists who wrote for the Wisconsin State Journal’s editorial page during the past year is long, diverse and impressive. We learned a lot from their insights and expertise, and we hope you did, too — even if you disagreed with, or were skeptical of, some perspectives.

The State Journal is committed to offering a wide range of views on our opinion pages, both in print and online. In fact, we provided a lot more space in the newspaper and on madison.com during 2020 for reader and guest submissions than we did for our own editorials by the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board. It’s all part of the lively yet civil mix of free speech that’s so vital to our democracy — and that our newspaper has been championing for 181 years. The debate and healthy exchange of ideas helps lead our community, state and nation forward.