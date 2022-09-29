Marijuana? Abortion? How about asking Dane County voters about something the county actually controls

The Dane County Board is asking voters about legalizing marijuana in the Nov. 8 election.

The board also is asking, in a second advisory referendum, if past convictions for possessing small amounts of cannabis should be erased.

In a third ballot question, county supervisors want to know if abortion should be legal.

The results are obvious: Voters in the state’s most liberal county will overwhelmingly answer “yes” to all three questions. In fact, the Dane County Board already held nonbinding referendums — twice — on legalizing marijuana. Nearly two-thirds of voters in 2014 and more than three-quarters in 2018 favored recreational use.

So why even ask? Democrats hope the high-profile and popular causes will increase turnout for their candidates while putting more pressure on the Legislature. Republicans elsewhere are employing similar tactics.

We’re sympathetic to the merits of Dane County’s local referendums. The State Journal editorial board has repeatedly endorsed the legalization of medical and recreational marijuana. We also have called for the repeal of Wisconsin’s 1849 ban on most abortions, which became state law again following the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

But the state and federal government — not the county — control these questions. Dane County supervisors should have asked voters Nov. 8 about something the county can actually decide. They should have included a binding referendum on $10 million in additional funding to finally build a modern and humane jail. The County Board approved a six-story, 825-bed, $166 million jail back in March, but inflation increased the price, requiring further authorization.

Some supervisors say the County Board, as elected representatives of the people, should decide the jail’s fate. And that would be fine — if only supervisors would act. Instead, the board failed to advance three options last month.

The board rejected a

smaller jail without medical beds. At the same meeting, supervisors narrowly fell short of the supermajority necessary to approve the extra $10 million in borrowing. Then the board refused to authorize a binding referendum for Nov. 8, which County Executive Joe Parisi and Sheriff Kalvin Barrett had responsibly proposed, with support from Sups. Tim Kiefer and Maureen McCarville.

It’s too late now to place a jail question on county ballots this fall. But if the county executive and board can’t solve the jail challenge in their upcoming budget, then the board should place a binding referendum on spring ballots.

By not acting, the County Board is still making a decision. It is continuing to operate a jail that is terribly outdated and increasingly expensive to replace the longer county officials dither.

Inaction hurts taxpayers

and rehabilitation. That’s because the county is paying millions of dollars to rent beds for inmates in neighboring counties. Sheriff Barrett closed a wing of the Alcatraz-like cells in the current Dane County Jail. He and others make a compelling case that the dire conditions of the current jail only exacerbate the mental health and other struggles of many inmates, making them harder to rehabilitate.

The new jail would provide a lot more space for services to help reduce recidivism while still protecting the public. Inmates would have much better access to treatment for addictions, finding jobs and housing.

Voters deserve to decide this question if the Dane County Board won’t.

