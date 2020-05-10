Make sure farm aid is cost-effective during coronavirus crisis

First, policymakers should separate short-term problems related to the coronavirus from long-term problems plaguing the agricultural economy. This is a time to focus on solutions for the short-term.

The short-term problem is that with everything from school cafeterias to restaurants closed, food processors who serve those markets have curtailed buying from farmers. Many meat processing plants have closed, shutting off markets for some livestock farmers. Though President Trump declared meat processors critical infrastructure, it’s unclear when plants will reopen. Furthermore, travel has plummeted, cutting the need for ethanol, nearly eliminating one market for corn. Consequently, prices for farmers’ products have collapsed, and some farmers cannot find a buyer at any price.

This has occurred on top of financial distress that was widespread among farmers and agribusinesses before the coronavirus pandemic. Farms have long been under pressure from price declines for their products. Lower prices are related to greater production efficiencies, which put more supplies into markets. That’s good for consumers but means farmers must aim for even greater efficiencies, which tends to make prices even lower in a spiral that is difficult to resolve.