Madison should heed sweeping support for body cameras on its police officers

In Chicago, video from a police body camera showed the moment last month when an officer shot and killed 13-year-old Adam Toledo in an alley, as the boy’s hands were raised in the air. Now that the public can see what happened — the video was released a week ago — the city’s official narrative of the incident has changed. Police initially reported an “armed conflict,” and a state attorney said Toledo was holding a gun when the officer shot him. But that attorney “failed to fully inform himself before speaking in court,” a Cook County spokeswoman now admits.