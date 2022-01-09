Madison School District earns an ‘A,’ an ‘F,’ an incomplete and a tardy

So why isn’t the district taking the advice of the Centers for Disease Control to reduced its requirement for quarantines from 10 to 5 days? District officials say they’re waiting for state and local officials, including those at the Department of Public Instruction, to change their guidelines.

No offense to the educators at DPI, but the scientists at the CDC should take precedence, especially given the urgency the district professes it faces.

We love Madison’s schools. That’s where our children need to be. They’ll learn more than they do online, especially children who don’t have parents hovering over them at home or able to help with computer glitches. Online learning didn’t work well last school year, and the district should do everything it can to keep its doors open for in-person learning now.