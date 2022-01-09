Madison School District earns an ‘A,’ an ‘F,’ an incomplete and a tardy

Here’s the Madison School District’s report card so far for the semester:
For its experienced and dedicated staff who have persevered through a pandemic to teach our children online and in-person, the district deserves an “A.” Great work.
But for communication, the district just received an “F” on a very big assignment. The district’s science homework is incomplete, and it was tardy returning students to class following winter break.
That leaves a lot of room for improvement.
First the good news: The Madison district of about 25,000 students and 5,000 staff is reopening its school buildings to students Monday after a one-week delay. Public pressure from frustrated parents no doubt helped encourage Superintendent Carlton Jenkins to restart in-person classes — something almost every district across the state had already done the week before.
Our community didn’t let the district’s tardiness slide without a stern warning. That’s because missing in-person classes for the last week (with two days of online school) badly disrupted people’s lives, especially working parents who don’t have easy options for emergency child care.
The district’s spokesman had told the State Journal on Dec. 20 that moving to online-only learning was not part of the district’s plans for January. Yet an email to parents on the eve of New Year’s Eve informed families that school buildings wouldn’t open the following Monday after all. That left many parents scrambling over the holiday weekend to get time off work, find somewhere safe for their kids to stay, or ask for an impromptu “bring your child to work day.”
Many teachers were caught off guard, too. They had to quickly rearrange lesson plans and, in many cases, try to figure out what to do with their own children. That was because staff, unlike students, had to report to school buildings as usual.
The surprise announcement was only made worse by its vague duration. Jenkins’ original email gave no indication of when in-person classes would return. For a district that kept its children out of school buildings for most of the last school year because of COVID-19, that raised the possibility of another long, indefinite and isolating stretch of online classes.
The next day, Jenkins announced his “aspiration” to open schools in a week. Thankfully, that’s now going to happen, the district announced Thursday.
The roller-coaster of changing information earned the district a failing grade for its communication with the community. Next time around, district officials need to keep parents, staff and employers much better informed about what Jenkins and the School Board are thinking.
Infections from the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus are surging across Wisconsin and our nation. Though the new strain tends to cause less-severe symptoms, it’s still deadly for some people and much more easily spread. That’s why public health officials continue to urge vaccination, booster shots and masking when indoors so hospitals can handle patient demand.
But the dangers of the disease must be balanced against the terrible consequences many children face when not in school, including learning loss, lack of supervision, family stress and trauma. Some school officials in Madison still won’t admit they kept our children out of school buildings for too long last school year. The many districts that did bring their students back sooner did not experience terrible consequences.
Even now, with COVID roaring back, the nation’s top public infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told ABC News last Sunday, “It’s safe enough to get those kids back to school, balanced against the deleterious effects of keeping them out.”
That brings us to the district’s grade for science. It did poorly at following the science last year. And now it’s being slow to address its staffing shortages for the same reason. The district anticipates 547 absences among staff this week, with 193 of those unfilled. That’s roughly 11% missing and 4% unfilled.
So why isn’t the district taking the advice of the Centers for Disease Control to reduced its requirement for quarantines from 10 to 5 days? District officials say they’re waiting for state and local officials, including those at the Department of Public Instruction, to change their guidelines.
No offense to the educators at DPI, but the scientists at the CDC should take precedence, especially given the urgency the district professes it faces.
We love Madison’s schools. That’s where our children need to be. They’ll learn more than they do online, especially children who don’t have parents hovering over them at home or able to help with computer glitches. Online learning didn’t work well last school year, and the district should do everything it can to keep its doors open for in-person learning now.
The district still has time to improve its grades for the public. More important, our children need all the time they can get in front of teachers in classrooms learning and safely interacting with their peers.