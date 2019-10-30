Madison’s four main high schools are more than a half-century old and need a lot of work. So planning for a significant building referendum is easily justified.
The School Board should hone a smart plan for renovations and upgrades at a reasonable price to earn voter support. A building referendum is expected next fall on the same ballot as the presidential election.
What’s less convincing is the board’s interest in simultaneously pursuing an operating referendum for more spending authority than the state otherwise allows.
The Madison School Board this week adopted a $479 million budget for its current school year. The budget is expected to raise property taxes by $117 to $3,270 on the average-value home of $295,000. That’s an increase of 3.7% — more than twice the rate of inflation.
The school budget will levy $330 million in property taxes, which is a 7.2% increase. And the average salary increase for staff is expected to be a generous 4.4%, when higher pay for years of service and advanced degree credits is included. The School Board gave teachers the highest base wage increase allowed by state law.
That doesn’t sound like a tight budget in dire need of more money from local taxpayers.
The School Board in its latest spending plan commits new dollars to some strong priorities. This includes narrowing the racial achievement gap, creating a “micro-school” for 25 students at significant risk of not graduating, and expanding a mental health program.
We appreciate the board’s support of $30,000 for the Simpson Street Free Press, an after-school newspaper that teaches middle-school students how to research and write reports for publication. The experience reinforces literacy to improve school work and grades.
But does a district that just approved an operating budget with a 4.2% increase need more for operations?
District officials note that the last operational referendum Madison voters approved in 2016 phased in $26 million in new taxing authority over four school years, ending this year. So the district’s finances could tighten from today’s picture.
Madison’s economy is strong, with lots of growth. Yet student enrollment is projected to slowly increase.
School Board President Gloria Reyes is right that the district needs to be “very careful” about focusing on its priorities when asking for more help from taxpayers.
“We just can’t have everything,” she said.
Our schools are vital to our city’s success. Yet higher taxes on homes and apartment buildings increase the cost of housing, making the city less affordable to live in.
Madison taxpayers should keep an open mind about the district’s referendum plans as they solidify in the coming year. Upgrading the high schools is critical. The need for greater spending authority is less clear.