Madison is talking about a potential school referendum with a price tag as high as $280 million.
That’s a lot of money. Such a plan would cost the owner of a $300,000 home more than $150 a year in property taxes.
Yet the average age of the district’s school buildings is 55 years, according to the district, with the city’s four main high schools built between 1922 and 1966. So some maintenance and modernization is justified. Needed repairs and upgrades at the high schools alone are estimated at $154 million, according to a 2017 study.
If you’ve been inside one of Madison’s high schools recently, you know that, like an old home, they’ve got some character but need a lot of work.
Taxpayers should be willing to entertain a substantial school referendum, which school officials have talked about scheduling for November 2020 to coincide with the next presidential election, when most people vote. Lots of public information and input will be needed. The district should welcome scrutiny and be transparent and flexible with its plans.
And as part of that discussion, building one or more elementary schools in neighborhoods that don’t have one should be seriously considered.
We’ve been calling for a neighborhood school on Allied Drive for years, and the district has expressed interest. Many lower-income families live on and around Allied Drive, just south of Madison’s Beltline and east of Verona Road. Hundreds of children bus out of their neighborhood to several other schools, making it harder for parents — especially those without cars — to attend school activities and teacher conferences.
A walkable and shared school in the Allied Drive area would help improve parent and community involvement in public education, and build more cohesion in the neighborhood. The school could be a rallying point of pride, improving student performance.
Justified Anger, a group of influential black leaders in Madison, has called for less busing of black students to predominantly white schools — even if that runs counter to desegregation efforts. The Rev. Alex Gee of Justified Anger has made a convincing case that busing hasn’t worked. Madison suffers large achievement gaps along racial and economic lines, with just 66 percent of black students graduating in four years.
Besides building on Allied Drive, district officials have talked about putting an elementary school in the Rimrock Road area south of the Beltline. Hundreds of students there now bus to Allis Elementary on the East Side or Nuestro Mundo Community School in leased space in Monona. We like this idea, too, which would allow Nuestro Mundo, a popular dual-language charter school, to move into the Allis building.
Strong schools are key to keeping Madison an attractive and modern city that thrives in the global economy. Yet any request for additional money from taxpayers must be vetted and justified to help limit the rising cost of housing in the city.
So far, the district is approaching a possible referendum with lots of advance notice and plans for public hearings. That’s good. If the price tag is going to be large, the evidence of need and public buy-in must be substantial, too.
The district must show it’s moving our schools into the future while helping more students succeed.