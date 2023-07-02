Madison is by far the largest city in the Midwest without body cameras on its police officers, according to a Lee Enterprises analysis. Madison also is one of only eight cities out of 71 that don’t use the devices to improve transparency and accountability in law enforcement.

Don’t blame our city’s police for being behind the times. The local department has favored adopting the popular and proven technology for years. So has the vast majority of the public.

The reason Madison is such an outlier is a stubborn City Council majority that has debated, delayed and dismissed body cameras for nearly a decade. Even now, with UW-Madison and suburban police wearing cameras on their uniforms for years, the Madison City Council is only considering a modest introduction of them on the city’s North Side.

That’s better than doing nothing. But it still risks confusion and expensive lawsuits if a police encounter goes awry somewhere else in the city. With no video evidence, the public and legal system are often left with one person’s word against another’s, with deference often given to police. Did a suspect reach for an officer’s gun? Was the officer too quick to use force? Cameras help illuminate the truth in the interest of justice.

The City Council definitely should approve a test run for body cameras on the North Side this summer — and then quickly expand from there.

With input from the public, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes, who supports cameras on his officers, has submitted guidelines for how police body cameras will be used.

Witnesses and victims will be able to decline being filmed before cooperating with police. That will help respect privacy. If an officer fails to record an event as required, that officer must document and email to a supervisor the reason for violating procedures.

State law has streamlined standards for police cameras, requiring video showing the use of force by an officer to be retained for at least four months or until the final deposition of a complaint, investigation or complaint. Under its proposed guidelines, Madison would generally keep video for six months.

One point of contention in the city policy, according to the police chief, is whether an officer should be able to view video from the officer’s camera before filing a police report. Giving the officer more information to improve accuracy makes sense to us, with the allowance for narrow exceptions.

Tweaking some of the rules is fine. But further delaying the adoption of cop cameras is not.

Cameras encourage police to be professional, even if that doesn’t always happen. Cameras also help root out rogue officers and allow police leaders to improve training based on real-life footage.

Fair policing is especially important for people of color, who are arrested and jailed at much higher rates than other citizens. The cameras serve as a neutral observer to show what really happened if police and civilians offer differing versions of events. Four Black members of the City Council — Charles Myadze, Isadore Knox Jr., Barbara Harrington-McKinney and Amani Latimer Burris — have sponsored the resolution to authorize cameras.

Footage from police body cameras have led to discipline for officers, such as the suspension and retraining of Milwaukee cops who harassed and zapped with a stun gun Sterling Brown, then a Milwaukee Bucks basketball player. In Louisiana, five state troopers are facing charges ranging from negligent homicide to malfeasance after claiming a Black motorist died in a crash — only for body camera footage to show the man was beaten.

Cameras also have exonerated officers. Footage from a UW-Madison police officer’s body camera in 2016, for example, showed a professor was wrong about how many officers entered her classroom to question a student about graffiti. The video showed police didn’t “ambush” the student, as claimed.

The city of Madison is in a tiny group of communities including Lewiston, Minnesota, and Anna, Illinois, that are the only cities in the Midwest without cameras on police, the Lee Enterprises survey determined. Madison doesn’t look very progressive in clinging to the past.

Approving cameras for the North Side this summer — and expanding from there — will help bring Madison into the modern day of greater police openness and accountability.