Madison needs to finally get homeless shelter done

Federal money is now available. So Madison must move past the battle over locating a shelter near East Towne Mall and get this right. Without a solution, more and more people will camp in parks or live in cars instead of finding stable housing and the fresh start they need to succeed.

The city and Salvation Army recently converted a former nursing home on the East Side to serve single women and families who are homeless. Plans continue for a modern shelter and low-cost housing for women and children in the 600 block of East Washington Avenue.

But single men with no place to go have been moved from Downtown church basements to a park shelter on the North Side to a city garage on the East Side. They need a modern shelter that brings together services in one place, making them more effective. And instead of crowding them into makeshift spaces that were never intended to house people, a new shelter should be built with the specific purpose of helping the homeless.