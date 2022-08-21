Madison needs more housing, not a stale debate over F-35s

If the Madison City Council is serious about tackling the city’s housing crisis, it should approve revised plans for 76 single-family lots on the North Side, despite the loss of urban farmland and noise from the airport.

The developer of Raemisch Farm between North Sherman and Packers avenues has agreed to smaller lots so the homes will be more affordable and fit the neighborhood. These won’t be mini-mansions. Neither will they cater to the federal government’s definition of “affordable housing,” which in Dane County, for example, is a $1,300-per-month apartment that a family of three earning about $46,000 can afford.

That’s OK because the Madison region needs a lot more housing of all kinds to accommodate strong growth and prevent costs for everyone from rising even faster.

Dane County will add about 20,000 jobs in the next four years, according to a forecast by the state Department of Revenue. That will significantly increase demand for housing. Dane County will need roughly 15,000 more housing units just to keep pace with the influx.

If the city is too picky about building proposals — or gets sidetracked on political debates — then rents and mortgages will continue to soar. Already, the average single-family home in Madison is valued at $377,000. And to afford the average two-bedroom apartment in Madison, a tenant needs to earn about $23 an hour, according to MIT’s living wage calculator.

“At minimum wage, you’d be working 24 hours a day,” said Rob Dicke of the Wisconsin Housing Preservation Corp., at a recent housing forum organized by Sustain Dane.

The Madison City Council recently and wisely approved WHPC’s $70 million lower-cost housing project to replace the vacant Bimbo Bakeries USA property at 4301 E. Washington Ave. on the East Side. WHPC, the state’s largest nonprofit owner of affordable housing, will create 245 subsidized apartments in four buildings, commercial space and a park. The nonprofit also plans to insulate units against sound from the nearby airport, including from military jets and commercial aircraft.

That’s all good.

Similarly, Green Street Development Group of St. Louis, Missouri, is proposing to insulate the 76 single-family homes it hopes to build as part of its $150 million project at the 64-acre Raemisch Farm site. Though its homes would be more expensive than what WHPC is constructing, Green Street would include some homes priced for first-time buyers. About 10 acres also would be preserved for urban agriculture, 3.5 acres for an elementary school and 1.6 acres for a park.

The city’s Plan Commission has unanimously approved Green Street’s previous plans. It is expected to take up the latest revisions Aug. 29. The City Council has been the holdup and should finally vote “yes” this fall.

Dane County is working hard to preserve farms outside the city. To help with that goal, Madison should welcome more housing closer to where most people work in urban areas. That will reduce the need for commuting, ease air pollution and help address climate change.

Prioritizing urban farmland over the dire need for housing would be a mistake. So would caving to the stale debate over fighter jets at Truax Field on the city’s North Side. F-16s have flown out of the North Side airport for decades. The F-35s that will eventually replace them will be similarly loud, but only during brief moments a few times a day.

Madison is starting to grant developers, especially Downtown, more height in exchange for more affordable units. That’s a welcome approach. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s push to allow backyard cottages is another good idea.

But to truly address Madison’s housing crisis, the city needs to allow a lot more development of all sorts. It also must encourage landlords through incentives to improve existing buildings that people with lower incomes can still afford. Making those lower-cost buildings more energy efficient can reduce living expenses for tenants.

Madison’s double-digit annual increases in property values are pricing out people of modest and middle-class means.

Approving Green Street’s proposal to rezone Raemisch Farm for single-family homes will be a small yet necessary step forward. It will help expand housing options so people from lots of different backgrounds and livelihoods can still afford to live here.

