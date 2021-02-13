Madison is right to welcome back students

High school students may transmit COVID-19 more easily than middle and elementary students, Dr. Anthony Fauci said on “Meet the Press” last Sunday. The nation’s top infectious disease official added that community spread should be a factor in local school decisions.

But COVID-19 cases have fallen sharply in Wisconsin this year, and Dane County has lower rates of infection and death than its counterparts. Bars here have been closed for indoor service for months. Restaurants are limited to 25% capacity inside. The community has gone to great lengths to slow the spread so schools can reopen, and the state has markedly improved distribution of vaccines.

Madison is doing what’s best for its children and should strive to bring back more students as third quarter ends March 26. If positive trends continue, extracurricular activities and sports should return.