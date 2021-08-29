Madison is magnetic: People who vote with their feet keep calling our city home

Overall, the state’s population rose 3.6% to 5.9 million over the last decade. That was slower growth than the national average of 7.4%, though average when compared to surrounding states. Most troubling is a 4% drop in the number of children in Wisconsin. That makes it harder to maintain our workforce and support aging retirees.

Wisconsin is graying fast, despite Madison’s strong growth and influx of younger people, fueled in part by technology companies. Welcoming more immigrants will help sustain Wisconsin’s workforce.

The Madison area accounted for more than one-third of Wisconsin’s growth over the last decade. Madison’s economy is less dependent on state government and UW-Madison than it used to be, which is good.