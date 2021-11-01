 Skip to main content

Madison definitely needs 8 more police officers
Madison definitely needs 8 more police officers
EDITORIAL

Madison definitely needs 8 more police officers

Madison continues to wisely resist irresponsible calls to “defund police” as it prepares to absorb another community and tries to curb a scary rash of gunplay.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has included eight additional police officers in her budget request that goes before the full City Council on Nov. 9.

Under a longstanding agreement, the city of Madison will absorb most of the town of Madison next fall. That will include some 5,000 people and 1,400 parcels of property. To adequately provide public safety to these neighborhoods, Police Chief Shon Barnes requested the eight officers.

The city’s Finance Committee last week narrowly backed the additional cops while rejecting attempts to reduce police recruits and a data analyst.

Some council members wanted to steer money from the police to the fire department instead. They wanted to expand a team of paramedics and mental health workers who will respond to 911 calls for nonviolent crises.

The new program, overseen by the fire chief, is worth a try to deescalate difficult situations and free up police for more serious calls. But Fire Chief Steven Davis said last week his new team is just getting started with existing funding, so providing more money now would be “a little premature.”

The full City Council should remember that its police force is professional, diverse and improving. It should remember that gunplay, shootings and homicides have soared during the pandemic in neighborhoods across the city.

Now is not the time to be gutting law enforcement. The mayor is right to maintain a solid police force while exploring new and innovative ways to deter crime.

