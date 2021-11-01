Madison definitely needs 8 more police officers

Madison continues to wisely resist irresponsible calls to “defund police” as it prepares to absorb another community and tries to curb a scary rash of gunplay.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has included eight additional police officers in her budget request that goes before the full City Council on Nov. 9.

Under a longstanding agreement, the city of Madison will absorb most of the town of Madison next fall. That will include some 5,000 people and 1,400 parcels of property. To adequately provide public safety to these neighborhoods, Police Chief Shon Barnes requested the eight officers.

The city’s Finance Committee last week narrowly backed the additional cops while rejecting attempts to reduce police recruits and a data analyst.

Some council members wanted to steer money from the police to the fire department instead. They wanted to expand a team of paramedics and mental health workers who will respond to 911 calls for nonviolent crises.