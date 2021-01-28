Madison and other tardy districts should reopen schools

The science keeps saying Wisconsin needs to get its children back into schools.

We hope Madison and other districts are listening -- those increasingly few who still haven't reopened their buildings to most students for 10 months and counting.

A study by doctors in Wisconsin Rapids, about 115 miles north of Madison in Wood County, concluded this week that schools can safely resume in-person classes with precautions such as social distancing, masks, keeping students in smaller groups, and quarantining after exposure to COVID-19. Of 4,876 students and 654 staff in 17 schools in the Wisconsin Rapids area, only seven students -- and no teachers -- contracted the virus at school, the study determined.

That was a tiny rate of infection and much lower than the community as a whole, which was experiencing a surge in cases during the four months last fall when the study occurred.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published the Wisconsin research this week by Wisconsin Rapids pediatrician Dr. Amy Falk and her colleagues.