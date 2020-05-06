Los Angeles Times: Widespread coronavirus testing won’t help end the pandemic if it’s inaccurate

A surge of new coronavirus antibody tests, some of them used in studies that appear to show a far greater rate of infection and recovery than we’d imagined, has set the world to dreaming.

Maybe so many people have been infected that the actual fatality rate from COVID-19 is too low to justify closing down so much of our day-to-day lives. Or maybe a positive antibody test could be used as a kind of “passport” to work and normal life, since that person theoretically couldn’t be sickened and couldn’t pass the virus on to others. Or better yet, maybe we are nearing herd immunity, in which high numbers of immune people keep the disease from sickening the population at large, enabling the public to be set free from their homes.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

For now, sorry to say, those are just dreams.

Unlike the diagnostic “PCR” tests that measure whether someone has contracted COVID-19, antibody tests look at a body’s immune system for evidence that an individual has been exposed to and defeated the disease. The nation is awash in more than 120 antibody tests for the novel coronavirus that were approved by the Food and Drug Administration without requiring the usual verification of accuracy. The agency was attempting to get the tests out quickly and avoid a repeat of the unconscionable delays in producing the PCR tests, which remain in too short supply.