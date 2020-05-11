Los Angeles Times: Why you need to respond to the census (you have the time)

Despite the mass disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Census Bureau continues to forge ahead with the constitutionally mandated decennial count of everyone in the country. It has not been easy. Citing concerns about the coronavirus, the Trump administration has temporarily closed or postponed opening the bureau’s regional offices until June 1, and it has delayed deployment of door-knockers who ferret out hidden populations and encourage residents to turn in their questionnaires. It also has urged Congress to push back the Census Bureau’s reporting deadline from the end of the year to the end of April 2021 to give the bureau some breathing room to conduct as complete a count as possible.

But the key component in getting an accurate count has less to do with the counters than with the counted. We the people need to do better in answering the crucial census questionnaire.

As of Friday, 55.6% of the nation had responded since the first wave of census mailings went out in March. In Los Angeles County, the response rate is slightly lower, at 52.3%, and in the city of Los Angeles it’s lower still, at 45.9%. And those numbers hint at a troubling disparity.