Let voters know who is speaking when attack ads fill their screens

We love free speech.

We hate those incessant campaign ads — especially the nasty and misleading ones that flood the airwaves, social media and our mailboxes before elections.

The problem isn’t the First Amendment, which lets everyone have their say in a free society.

The problem is anonymous speech backed by tens of millions of dollars. Dark money groups that don’t specifically urge people to vote for or against a candidate don’t have to report their donors or spending — even though they clearly hope to impact the outcome of elections.

That needs to change so our democracy isn’t hijacked by hidden voices with gobs of secret money. Wisconsin and America need much better disclosure laws that force these shadowy political players to take responsibility for what they say.

Congress already requires federal candidates to “stand by your ad,” which works well. When U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, or his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, run a political ad, they have to identify themselves and say “I approve this message.”

This direct and clear connection between the speaker and his speech discourages mudslinging and wild claims that can’t be easily defended.

Similarly, when Gov. Tony Evers and his challenger Tim Michels run ads, they have to disclose (though not as explicitly) that their messages were paid for by their campaigns. Voters also can find out who is directly giving them money, including small individual donations up to $20,000. The public also can learn that Michels has spent nearly $18.7 million of his own money on his campaign.

Advocacy groups that urge a vote for or against a candidate have to report their donors and spending, too.

The problem is dark money groups that raise and spend whatever they want without much disclosure or accountability for what they say. Glaring loopholes in state and federal law give them a pass on transparency if they don’t specifically urge voters to support or oppose a candidate.

This lets anonymous voices and donors say outlandish things about candidates and political causes without having to show their faces and accept responsibility.

Dark money groups are cowardly and corrosive for our democracy. Our state and nation shouldn’t let them take anonymous potshots at candidates just before people vote.

Making matters worse in Wisconsin was a Republican-backed bill in 2015 that allowed these dark money groups to coordinate with candidates as they target their opponents with political ads.

The solution is to require disclosure of all donors and donations before elections, even if an ad doesn’t specifically urge a vote for or against someone.

The Disclose Act, which passed the Democratic-led House but was blocked by Republicans in the Senate, would improve transparency for voters at the federal level. It would require interest groups to stand by all of their political ads. It also would help protect elections against foreign meddling.

At the state level, the Democratic-sponsored Senate Bill 531 would require more disclosure of political ads 60 days before an election.

Disclosure used to be a broadly bipartisan goal. Back when former Republican Gov. Scott Walker was a state lawmaker, for example, he and others in the GOP understood the danger of anonymous electioneering. Walker warned that foreign sources could secretly funnel money into Wisconsin to influence voter decisions.

If you’re sick of all the attack ads this fall, tell your leaders in the Legislature and Congress to require clear and consistent disclosure of who is paying for what. Everyone spending money on elections should have to stand by what they say, just as the candidates already must do.