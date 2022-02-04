Let voters decide the future of the Dane County Jail

Dane County leaders have dithered long enough.

The county needs a modern jail to replace its piecemeal, inhumane and inadequate facilities.

If a public referendum is the only way to get a new jail done, then let the people decide, as Dane County Executive Joe Parisi has recommended.

A major jail renovation has been planned for years, and the State Journal editorial board has endorsed past proposals. The price tag keeps climbing the longer a decision takes. So make a decision, Dane County Board, or at least let voters choose a path if the giant 37-member board can’t agree.

The 1954-vintage cell blocks at the City-County Building in Downtown Madison look like something out of Alcatraz, the desolate island prison in the San Francisco Bay that closed half a century ago. The 6 feet by 9 feet solitary confinement cells at the City-Council Building are cruel, dangerous and inefficient. They’re more likely to make bad behavior worse than rehabilitate troubled people, particularly those with mental health struggles.

A dramatically improved and consolidated jail will bolster public safety by increasing the chance that inmates convicted of crimes will turn their lives around. The smart vision for years has been to provide more space for programming and services. Offenders need help with substance abuse, their mental health, education and employment.

That’s what an improved jail will offer. And it’s worth paying more for than originally planned — as much as $170 million. The pandemic, unfortunately, has increased the price of construction.

But inaction costs money, too. Dane County’s current facilities require lots of needless expense for transportation. Some of the cells are ripe for lawsuits if inmates get hurt, and jail staff deserve a safe working environment.

Most important: Inmates who leave the jail with no help are more likely to reoffend.

Dane County’s current jail facilities are split in three: the outdated cell blocks at the City-County Building, the aging Ferris Huber Center on the city’s South Side, and the Public Safety Building behind the courthouse in Downtown Madison. Putting up a seven-story tower behind the Public Safety Building and consolidating all of the jail’s functions in one place still makes the most sense. And we suspect the public will agree if given the chance to vote next fall.

So make it happen, Dane County Board.

This isn’t a tough-on-crime approach aimed at locking up more people. The capacity of the jail would be reduced from today’s 949 beds (plus 64 segregation cells) down to 922 beds (without the cruel segregation cells).

This is a smart-on-crime model to help criminals return to society with better chances of success. Bipartisan support for modern approaches to rehabilitation is growing. Tommy Thompson, the former governor and interim University of Wisconsin System president, for example, wants to turn a state prison into a university.

Some Dane County supervisors want to remove a floor from the planned jail tower and reduce space for inmate visitation, food preparation and more. The scaled-back plan, advocates say, could hold the cost to $155 million with just under 800 beds.

That’s shortsighted and runs against the goals and research for a new jail that were carefully developed over the last decade. Yet even the scaled-back option is better than doing nothing at all.

This week’s Dane County Jail population is about 615, which is lower than usual because of the pandemic. About 80 offenders are being monitored with tracking bracelets in the community. Normally, the jail population is closer to 800.

Dane County must plan ahead. Our community is growing fast, and some crimes such as car thefts and gunplay have surged.

Dane County badly needs a modern and efficient jail with enough space to protect the public while making sure offenders leave the jail on straighter paths. If the county can’t get this done — and soon — then it should ask voters to settle the question in November.

