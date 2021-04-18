Let schools start when they want

Madison is the only district in the report that still hasn’t released its data, which doesn’t instill confidence. Being open and honest about how children are doing is the best way to improve performance.

Starting next school year before Sept. 1 is worth trying to boost achievement. The state Department of Public Instruction should grant districts across Wisconsin more leeway on that. State law for two decades has required school districts to start on or after Sept. 1. The law caters to the tourism industry, which says it needs young workers through Labor Day weekend. Tourism has taken a hit during the pandemic. That shouldn’t be minimized or dismissed.

But school must take priority. And an exception to state law allows an earlier start to the school year for “extraordinary” circumstances. A pandemic with chronic learning loss certainly qualifies as that. And depending on how many school districts come back in August and experience positive results, the Sept. 1 law may need repeal.

The last half of August isn’t the vacation season it used to be. Students in fall sports often practice for weeks before classes begin. If sports can come back early in the wake of a terrible pandemic, surely academics can, too.