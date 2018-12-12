Gov. Scott Walker unveiled four criteria Tuesday for deciding if he’ll sign a pile of last-minute proposals sent to his desk as he prepares to leave office.
The governor’s standards — transparency, accountability, stability and protecting taxpayers — are mostly good. But he shows little sign of using his veto pen to uphold them.
Here are the governor’s four measures for approving the bills, and why none of the bills meets his test:
1. Does it improve transparency?
Last week’s lame-duck legislative session was the antithesis of transparency. Lawmakers unveiled more than 40 complicated and controversial proposals late on a Friday. They held a public hearing Monday. They discussed the bills Tuesday, mostly in secret. Then they approved the bills late Tuesday and early Wednesday.
That’s little more than two full business days of deliberation, much of it hidden.
The Legislature moved fast to limit public scrutiny. Even some lawmakers acknowledged they didn’t understand all of the details of the bills before them. That’s because the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau wasn’t able to analyze the lengthy proposals until the day after the Legislature had already voted.
At least one provision — weakening verification requirements for state tax credits to private companies — had never been publicly disclosed before the Legislature approved it.
Highlighting transparency, Gov. Walker on Tuesday touted one of the lame-duck bills for requiring future governors to release reports on pardons. That sounds like a fine idea, but it’s only a sliver of what’s being proposed. And if it’s really so straightforward, it should be able to survive the normal legislative process next year.
2. Does it increase accountability?
Gov. Walker lost the Nov. 7 election. So did some lawmakers, or they are retiring. So they can’t be held accountable for anything they do now. The way to increase accountability is to hold votes on bills before an election, not immediately after.
In this week's political podcast, Milfred and Hands aren't buying the Assembly speaker's lame excuses for a post-election heist of trump cards that voters dealt to euchre-loving Democratic Gov.-elect Tony Evers.
3. Does it affirm stability?
Gov. Walker may want his policies from the last eight years to last forever. But voters elected Democrat Tony Evers to replace him. That means they want some change. Tying the hands of the incoming governor and attorney general, as some of these proposals do, is thwarting the will of the people. And it’s more likely to heighten the partisan fighting that leads to instability, including budget standoffs and expensive lawsuits.
4. Does it protect the taxpayers?
Quickly passing bills without knowing how much they will cost is exposing taxpayers to financial risk. These bills need more time and assessment before moving forward.
Gov. Walker should veto the entire package of lame-duck proposals. The answer to all of his questions is “no.”