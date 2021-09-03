Kids need real school; teachers need shots

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released a study showing a single teacher in Marin County near San Francisco spread the delta version of the virus to 26 people by removing her mask to read stories to children.

If parents in Wisconsin don’t want their students to wear masks in classes this fall, they can keep their kids home for online learning until the pandemic is over. Hundreds of families in Madison have applied for this option, which is fine. The vast majority of families have not. If the district can't accommodate all of the families who want to learn online, those families still have online charter schools as an option.