Keep nuke plant going to fight climate change in Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s top source of carbon-free electricity isn’t wind, solar or hydropower.

Not even close.

The largest producer — outpacing all renewable sources combined — is the Point Beach Nuclear Plant in Two Rivers, about 135 miles northeast of Madison in Manitowoc County.

That’s why Wisconsin should keep the plant going as long as safely possible. It’s key to fighting climate change and meeting Gov. Tony Evers’ goal of transitioning to 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050.

NextEra Energy, which operates Point Beach, submitted an application Nov. 16 to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, seeking to add 20 years to the licenses for its two reactors, which are 50 years old. The licenses are set to expire in 2030 and 2033.

The commission should carefully review the application to ensure safety while giving it a fair shot at approval. Two aging plants in other states have been granted similar extensions.