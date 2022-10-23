Keep Josh Kaul's steady hand as Wisconsin's attorney general

A good way to gauge the performance of Wisconsin’s attorney general is by watching the headlines.

If the state’s chief legal officer is constantly in the news, he or she is probably grandstanding or, worse, failing to properly manage the Department of Justice.

But if the AG mostly avoids political games and scandal, leading to a lower profile, that usually means he or she is doing a solid job and fairly administering justice.

That’s been Attorney General Josh Kaul’s record these past four years, despite some very divisive times. Kaul has tended to stay above the partisan fray, running his agency in a reasoned and deliberate way.

The Wisconsin State Journal endorses Kaul for a second term in the Nov. 8 election. The Democrat has earned public trust and is a better choice than his Republican opponent, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney.

Kaul brings a calm, clear and disarming demeanor to the sensitive and important job of leading the Justice Department. The attorney general provides advice and representation to state leaders and agencies. He conducts and supports criminal and civil investigations, oversees the state’s crime labs, victim services, a school safety office and more. No other official in state government has more power to defend Wisconsin’s open government laws.

Kaul is a Wisconsin native who grew up in Fond du Lac and Oshkosh. His mother, Peg Lautenschlager, was Wisconsin’s attorney general from 2003 to 2007. His stepfather was a cop. A hard worker and high achiever, Kaul studied economics and history at Yale, then earned his law degree from Stanford.

As a federal prosecutor in Baltimore before returning to Wisconsin in 2014, he put killers, drug traffickers and gang members behind bars. So he can’t be painted as weak on crime.

Yet Kaul understands his job requires more than locking people up. He has championed treatment programs so offenders can beat their addictions. He has pushed for more mental health services and specialty courts to try to rehabilitate and improve struggling people’s lives.

More than his opponent, Kaul talks about his office protecting the environment and consumers. He doesn’t make excuses for lawmakers who gerrymander voting districts. During a meeting with our editorial board last week, Kaul touted his bipartisan efforts to improve the processing of evidence in sexual assault cases. Survivors can now track progress online.

Kaul has praised the work of school police officers who keep students safe. Unlike some Democrats, he has never supported defunding police. Kaul has made it clear he won’t tolerate threats to poll workers. He has defended fair elections and voting rights.

Kaul has done a good job of broadly serving the electorate instead of hogging the headlines with political stunts.

And when he has stepped into the fray, often he had little choice or was proven right.

For example, Kaul appropriately objected to the lame-duck GOP Legislature’s vindictive and rash move to strip his office — and the governor’s — of some of their powers after Democrats swept statewide elections in 2018. Similarly, Kaul admirably defended local safety precautions during the worst pandemic in a century. And when then-President Donald Trump tried to divert $100 million from military construction projects in Wisconsin, Kaul joined a lawsuit forcing the Trump administration to back down.

The son of an Indian immigrant, Kaul defended foreign students from deportation during the pandemic. After Kaul filed a lawsuit, the Trump administration dropped its misguided rule. That meant thousands of promising young people could continue to earn degrees at UW-Madison while contributing to Wisconsin’s economy.

Kaul also launched a welcome review of clergy abuse that led to criminal charges.

Kaul’s opponent, Eric Toney, has spent a decade as the district attorney for Fond du Lac County, where he grew up as the son of a police officer. He appears to be a good prosecutor and has lots of backing from his peers and Wisconsin sheriffs. During a meeting with our editorial board last week, he pledged to be transparent if elected, which we appreciated. Unlike some Republicans, Toney acknowledges the last presidential election wasn’t stolen, and he offered a holistic approach to the opioid crisis and other challenges.

Toney is less convincing in faulting Kaul for saying little in the immediate wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, or about the state’s parole commission, which the attorney general doesn’t control.

Kaul’s restraint on hot-button issues is something we appreciate.

We also remain troubled that Toney filed a felony charge against an eligible first-time voter in Fond du Lac who wrongly used a post office box as her address because she was living in a trailer. A warning would have made more sense. He should have shown more discretion. That makes us wonder how Toney might enforce Wisconsin’s 1849 ban on abortion, which appears to be the law now that Roe v. Wade was overturned. Toney is sharp but less disciplined.

Our editorial board didn’t endorse Kaul four years ago, preferring the experience of the Republican incumbent, Brad Schimel. Schimel did his job effectively without a lot of political waves.

Now Kaul is the seasoned veteran, having run DOJ with a respectable record. Kaul has earned public confidence and reelection.