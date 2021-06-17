Keep going, Madison — we're almost halfway to clean lakes goal

The goal 10 years ago — set by community leaders and scientists — was to cut by half the amount of phosphorus that washes into Madison’s lakes. That way, thick weeds and soupy green muck wouldn’t foul lakes Mendota, Monona, Waubesa, Kegonsa and Wingra every summer.

How are we doing toward that goal?

Pretty good, according to the latest State of the Lakes Report, published by the Clean Lakes Alliance. But progress must accelerate because of heavier rain and the development of farmland, which are offsetting progress.

Efforts over the last decade to protect our lakes from phosphorus pollution that feeds algae and bacteria have prevented some 20,000 pounds of phosphorus from reaching the Yahara chain of lakes each year.

Advocates for clean lakes have planted buffers along streams leading to the lakes to slow erosion and protect them from phosphorus-laden runoff during heavy rainfalls. Local communities have built basins to collect stormwater. Urban residents have tried to keep leaves out of the streets to prevent them from washing away.