Just get the vaccine into arms already

Get the COVID-19 vaccines out of the freezers and into people’s arms.

That’s what Wisconsin needs to do faster, with less concern for doling them out in some perfect bureaucratic order.

Of course health professionals deserve the vaccine first. They are the ones treating people for the dangerous disease and exposing themselves to the greatest risk. Of course nursing home residents should be prioritized. Long-term care facilities have suffered more than a quarter of the state’s 5,300 deaths from the virus.

Frontline workers including police, firefighters and first-responders should have early access to inoculation. So should school teachers, so our children can finally get back into classrooms.

But too much of the pandemic-ending medicine is sitting on ice and unused because of no-shows or confusion about how many doses should be delivered to whom. Public health officials shouldn’t waste time with idealistic protocols. Just get those doses into people’s arms as quickly as possible. Don’t obsess over whose arm it is.