John Jagler and the GOP can't dodge devious flyer

When asked to remove the State Journal's logo and issue a public statement clarifying that the State Journal had not endorsed Jagler, state GOP chairman Andrew Hitt ignored our inquiries. Instead, his spokesperson sent a lame statement claiming nothing was wrong with the flyer.

So much for Republicans being the party of personal responsibility.

Even if Jagler didn't know about the misleading flyer, which is doubtful, he should have publicly called on the party to stop using it after we called his attention to it. Instead, he has ignored our concerns for days, hoping the embarrassing episode would blow over.

It hasn't.

The other candidates in this special election for a vacant Senate seat are Democrat Melissa Winker and independents Ben Schmitz of the American Solidarity Party and Spencer Zimmer, who is running as a "Trump Conservative." The 13th District includes most of Dodge County, the northern half of Jefferson County, and the edges of northeastern Dane County.

Please vote April 6 knowing that the State Journal has not endorsed Jagler. His silence is reason enough to favor someone else.