Jill Underly is best choice to lead Wisconsin schools

Underly started a full-day 4-year-old kindergarten program there to ensure disadvantaged children get off to strong starts. She worked through the complicated details of reopening her schools during a pandemic, long before many other districts did so. At the same time, she has respected parents who want to stay virtual. In fact, one of her own children who is on the autism spectrum has stuck with online learning. We like her attention to individualized learning.

A lot of her strategies for improving public education can be applied to suburban and urban schools.

Underly is fine with police officers in schools, but she doesn’t think they should wear uniforms. That’s a reasonable approach to keeping students safe while de-escalating conflicts.

We wish Underly was more open to promoting public charter schools, which have led to innovations in learning. Yet Underly pledges not to shut down charters such as One City Schools in Madison, which caters to disadvantaged students of color and is overseen by the University of Wisconsin System.