Jennifer Shilling soils her Senate exit with bad pick for ethics panel

We’ve long admired state Sen. Jennifer Shilling’s collegiality at the statehouse. When the La Crosse Democrat announced her retirement this month after two decades in the Legislature, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said he has “a ton of respect for Jen” and called her a friend despite their political differences.

So it was surprising and unfortunate last week that one of Shilling’s final decisions as Senate minority leader will hurt the cause of civility she modeled for so long.

Shilling appointed Scot Ross, an aggressive political operative who regularly spews vulgar insults on Twitter, to the Wisconsin Ethics Commission. Ross is sure to increase division on what’s supposed to be a good-government board that upholds ethical standards.

