Go back to the office if you can.

Dine at a restaurant if you can afford it.

Shop at your favorite store or take in a ballgame.

It’s past time to get back to normal — or something close to that — as the pandemic wanes, hopefully for good.

Many people are already living their lives in much the same way they did before COVID-19 struck in early 2020. But Madison and Dane County have been much slower to relax their guard. That needs to change — based on health guidelines — at the workplace, in social settings and at City Hall.

The Madison City Council is finally talking about returning to in-person or hybrid meetings, something most local governments across Wisconsin did long ago.

“This council has never had a meeting in person, and it has really hampered their opportunity to build relationships with each other and their relationships with staff,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said last week. “I think it’s long past time to meet in person.”

She’s right. Two council members last month even proposed a harassment policy to address increasing incivility among council members in recent years. Meeting face to face in the same chambers should help ease tensions.

That doesn’t mean society’s heavy use of digital technology during the pandemic has been all bad. Online meetings have increased public participation in local government decisions, which invigorates our democracy.

Popping into a virtual meeting from home is much easier for citizens than having to drive Downtown, find parking and sit — sometimes for hours — in the City Council’s chambers waiting to speak for three minutes.

Easy online access to government meetings must continue, even if some tweaks are needed to keep things moving.

More options for public officials make sense, too. While in-person meetings are best, occasionally joining a meeting via computer shouldn’t warrant scorn. Public officials have busy work and family lives, too. And if they’re granted some flexibility, they’ll be more likely to seek public office in the first place, giving voters more choice. Too many important elected positions go uncontested now.

Private business is having a similar problem — a shortage of workers. Offering options for how and where employees do their jobs could increase applicants and retention. Working from home still makes sense for some people, based on their duties. It can improve efficiency and performance while reducing traffic, gas consumption and pollution.

Yet our city — especially Downtown — needs the buzz of workers, shoppers, diners and events to thrive. Only a third of Downtown workers, as of February, had returned to their offices for regular hours, according to an estimate by Downtown Madison Inc., a booster organization. That needs to increase for our city to thrive.

A big help came March 1 when Dane County dropped its latest mask mandate. Foot traffic on State Street and the Capitol Square surged, according to merchants. It was a welcome return to more vibrancy and interaction, including political activity and causes.

Everybody should do their part to keep the momentum going while respecting public health precautions. The pandemic may not be over. We’ll see if more variants emerge. What is clear is that the virus has fallen sharply and is far less potent for the vaccinated. Dane County, to its credit, leads the state in getting shots.

So engage more in person, as your job and health allow. Technology is great, but it will never replace the need for sharing space together.

Wisconsin State Journal editorial board The views expressed in the editorials are shaped by the board, independent of news coverage decisions elsewhere in the newspaper. STAFF MEMBERS SCOTT MILFRED, Editorial page editor PHIL HANDS, Editorial cartoonist COMMUNITY MEMBERS JANINE GESKE SUSAN SCHMITZ WAYNE STRONG