Incessant recall attempts hurt our democracy

Good riddance to yet another unjustified attempt to remove an elected leader from office before his or her term is over.

The latest bid to boot a politician prematurely from his post ended Tuesday. That’s when organizer Misty Polewczynski of Burlington failed to file any of the 668,327 signatures she needed to force a recall election against Gov. Tony Evers, who is less than halfway through his four-year term.

State law required as many signatures as 25% of the votes cast in the 2018 gubernatorial election. Polewczynski and her supporters wouldn’t say how many they collected.

If Evers had committed a serious crime or blatantly veered the state in the opposite direction he had promised his supporters, maybe an attempt to remove him early would be justified.