If you like 'Mad Lit,' you'll love a true pedestrian mall on State Street in Madison

Franklin, a hip-hop artist better known as “Rob Dz,” said Wednesday he loves the idea of a pedestrian mall on State Street, especially if it helps bring more local and diverse businesses into vacant spaces.

Mad Lit will fill the 100 block of State Street with people. City buses will be rerouted to the closest cross street to State Street. That will create a lot more room to hang out, have fun, check out vendors, duck into stores and dine al fresco while enjoying the sounds of rhythm and blues, soul, salsa, rock, hip-hop and reggae.

Just as city buses are being moved off State Street for Mad Lit, they could be rerouted to Wisconsin Avenue and Johnson and Gorham streets if State Street becomes a permanent walking mall without buses. State Street already is off-limits to most vehicle traffic. Another option for eastbound buses to stay near but not on State Street would be to travel along Henry and Mifflin streets, as Gary Werner of Madison recently suggested in a letter to the editor.