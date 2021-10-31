If only those Madison cops on State Street had been wearing body cameras when an officer was shot

The Madison police officers who arrested Katoine Richardson after a shooting on State Street Oct. 10 say the 19-year-old had a gun in his hand and fired it while struggling with an officer. It took law enforcement officials more than a week to clarify that Richardson did not shoot an officer. The wounded officer was hit by gunfire from another officer.
Richardson’s attorney sounds skeptical of the police description of his client’s actions, saying, “I’m going after the truth. I’m going after what really happened here.”
That would be so much easier if only the officers at the scene were wearing cameras.
Instead, Madison’s mayor and City Council have failed for years to equip patrol officers with body cameras, leaving the public and the courts to speculate over controversial police encounters, rather than seeing what happened with their own eyes.
That needs to change.
The city is close to wrapping up its budget for the coming year. It should finally fund body cameras for police, even if only on a trial basis, as proposed in the past by African American mothers serving on the council.
Cameras could have provided video of the incident from multiple angles. They could have recorded audio of what Richardson and the officers were saying, and what led up to and followed the gunfire.
Those images might have shown the police description is accurate or mistaken. It’s possible the video would have been inconclusive or debatable.
But our community would have a lot more to go on than differing accounts from the accused and the accusers.
Madison’s police chief and police union support cameras on cops. So do prominent African American leaders such as state Rep. Sheila Stubbs, D-Madison, and Ruben Anthony, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Madison. So does the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. So does the vast majority of the public.
This shouldn’t be so hard. Most cities of Madison’s size have adopted this helpful technology to improve transparency and accountability in policing. If Madison officials want to get to the truth of contentious police actions, they should embrace these devices as neutral and invaluable witnesses.