If only those Madison cops on State Street had been wearing body cameras when an officer was shot

The Madison police officers who arrested Katoine Richardson after a shooting on State Street Oct. 10 say the 19-year-old had a gun in his hand and fired it while struggling with an officer. It took law enforcement officials more than a week to clarify that Richardson did not shoot an officer. The wounded officer was hit by gunfire from another officer.

Richardson’s attorney sounds skeptical of the police description of his client’s actions, saying, “I’m going after the truth. I’m going after what really happened here.”

That would be so much easier if only the officers at the scene were wearing cameras.

Instead, Madison’s mayor and City Council have failed for years to equip patrol officers with body cameras, leaving the public and the courts to speculate over controversial police encounters, rather than seeing what happened with their own eyes.

That needs to change.