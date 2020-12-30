How to rebuild trust in the presidency

President-elect Joe Biden gave a victory speech after the Electoral College confirmed he will be the next president. “Now it’s time to turn the page as we’ve done throughout our history, to unite, to heal,” he said.
For that to happen, Biden must prioritize transparency and honesty with the public. Neither Congress nor the majority of Americans who are willing to give the new administration a chance to succeed will unite behind a White House that hews toward secrecy and the worst tendencies of Biden’s predecessor.
Four years ago, we urged President Donald Trump to build a rapport with the press so he could more effectively communicate with citizens and build trust. We hoped he would understand that the Founders put a free press in the First Amendment because independent news informs the public and is essential to a healthy democracy.
He didn’t. The public heard accusations of “fake news” and “enemy of the people.” Under Trump, the relationships between the press, the White House and the people have been damaged. It’s hard to trust the president when he subverts access to reliable information about his actions and his agenda.
If Biden truly hopes to unite people, his administration must work with the free press, not against it. He must keep only the secrets that are necessary, such as those in the interest of national security. Too often elected officials from presidents down to city council members choose secrecy when the truth is inconvenient or embarrassing.
Biden must answer questions reporters ask, not the ones he wanted them to ask. The president’s words and proposals will earn more public respect and support if they can withstand scrutiny.
Biden also must instruct his Cabinet and the entire executive branch that openness is a priority. Neither reporters nor ordinary Americans should have to fight or beg for information about their government. Make transparency the starting point by posting as much as possible online in useful formats that people can search easily.
Biden’s history with the press is mixed, and a new generation of political advisers see the press at best as a tool to exploit and at worst as a hindrance to maintaining pure messaging. The Obama administration, during which Biden served as vice president, did not deliver on its lofty rhetoric about transparency. It talked a big game, but it kept Americans in the dark about too many things. It even spied on Associated Press reporters and editors.
Biden must do better, and his press honeymoon is over or soon will be. Reporters will ask tough questions. They will dig into stories that might not reflect well on the administration. They will hold Biden to the same standards of truth and accountability as they did with Trump. That doesn’t make them an enemy.
How Biden responds will determine in large part whether he succeeds at undoing the harm of the past four years.