How to rebuild trust in the presidency

If Biden truly hopes to unite people, his administration must work with the free press, not against it. He must keep only the secrets that are necessary, such as those in the interest of national security. Too often elected officials from presidents down to city council members choose secrecy when the truth is inconvenient or embarrassing.

Biden must answer questions reporters ask, not the ones he wanted them to ask. The president’s words and proposals will earn more public respect and support if they can withstand scrutiny.

Biden also must instruct his Cabinet and the entire executive branch that openness is a priority. Neither reporters nor ordinary Americans should have to fight or beg for information about their government. Make transparency the starting point by posting as much as possible online in useful formats that people can search easily.