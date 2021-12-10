How to make Madison more affordable

This is the kind of creativity and flexibility Madison needs more of to solve its affordable housing crisis.
The Madison City Council on Tuesday approved a student apartment building on State Street that granted the developer two extra floors of height (to 10 stories) in exchange for more rooms rented at below-market rates.
The city is similarly considering another 10-story structure near the Capitol Square that could swap height for affordable units in the 300 block of West Washington Avenue. A third proposal for a 12-story apartment building near the Kohl Center seems ripe for such a deal, too.
Downtown Ald. Mike Verveer calls the welcome trend a "density bonus."
"We don't have that codified in our zoning code," he says. "But in effect, that's what's happening here."
We hope it happens more.
Instead of taxpayers having to subsidize lower-cost units so more workers can afford to live in the city, a "density bonus" grants developers greater height and more units if some rooms will be offered at lower rents. Building taller makes those units feasible.
Yet any tower that earns a bonus still must comply with height limits that protect views of the state Capitol. We're not talking about 30-story buildings here.
Madison is the fastest growing larger city in Wisconsin, and building up is better than building out. Taller buildings with more units ease urban sprawl and preserve farmland.
The city estimates it will need 10,000 new homes in five years to meet projected housing needs. Madison won't come close to that goal if it's picky about height and slows down construction proposals with excessive review and complications. High taxes and expensive housing are big reasons so many lower-wage workers can't afford to live here.
Enter the "density bonus."
In exchange for two extra stories, Core Spaces plans to include 112 beds for lower-income people in its $100 million, 10-story Oliv Madison apartment building in the 300 block of State Street. (Full disclosure: Susan Schmitz, a citizen member of the State Journal editorial board, did some work for the developer on the project.)
Those who qualify for the lower-cost units will get a 40% reduction on market rates, which will save them a few hundred dollars a month. The Oliv's 386 apartments for 1,100 tenants are geared toward UW-Madison students, who would have to show hardship for a subsidized unit. Many students work low-wage jobs Downtown, so the Oliv will help house Downtown’s workforce.
The developer agreed to set back his towers from the street, with some of the facades of the current two-story buildings preserved. That will help maintain State Street’s historic and walkable feel that so many people love.
No wonder the development passed 16-3.
In partnership with St. John’s Lutheran Church, developers Brad and Mark Binkowski are proposing the 10-story, $35 million housing development in the 300 block of East Washington Avenue. The first floor would include a sanctuary, offices and meeting space. Most of the rest of the building above the church would provide about 100 units in the heart of Downtown for people below 60% of Dane County's median income. For a family of three, that's an income of $55,680 or less.
Trinitas Development is proposing a 12-story structure with 363 housing units in the 700 block of Regent Street. Verveer and other council members see an opportunity for affordable housing there.
More people living and working Downtown will ease vehicle traffic on the city's narrow Isthmus. Denser buildings will provide more customers for Downtown retailers and restaurants.
The height-for-housing swap is an innovative solution Madison residents and taxpayers should support. With rapid growth across the Madison region, "density" can no longer be a dirty word.