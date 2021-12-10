How to make Madison more affordable

Enter the "density bonus."

In exchange for two extra stories, Core Spaces plans to include 112 beds for lower-income people in its $100 million, 10-story Oliv Madison apartment building in the 300 block of State Street. (Full disclosure: Susan Schmitz, a citizen member of the State Journal editorial board, did some work for the developer on the project.)

Those who qualify for the lower-cost units will get a 40% reduction on market rates, which will save them a few hundred dollars a month. The Oliv's 386 apartments for 1,100 tenants are geared toward UW-Madison students, who would have to show hardship for a subsidized unit. Many students work low-wage jobs Downtown, so the Oliv will help house Downtown’s workforce.

The developer agreed to set back his towers from the street, with some of the facades of the current two-story buildings preserved. That will help maintain State Street’s historic and walkable feel that so many people love.

No wonder the development passed 16-3.