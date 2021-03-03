How to make Congress less divisive

If none of the five finalists wins at least 50% of the vote in the general election, an instant runoff occurs. The candidate in last place is then eliminated, and any of that candidate’s supporters who indicated a second choice would have their ballots count for their second choice. This process would continue until a winner got to 50% of ballots.

And if voters didn’t want to rank their candidates, they could still vote for just one as they do now. They just wouldn’t get as much say if their candidate lost.

To their credit, four state lawmakers — Sen. Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield; Sen. Jeff Smith, D-Brunswick; Rep. Daniel Riemer, D-Milwaukee; and Rep. Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc — recently proposal ranked voting for congressional elections.

“Politics is hyperpartisan,” Kooyenga said. “It is a lot of bomb throwing. It is not very productive, and the vast majority of people are turned off. The system as it’s currently designed rewards behaviors in the tail of bell curves. What this reform does is it gives a broader segment of our population … a say in who the representatives are.”

He’s right.