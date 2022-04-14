How to lift tens of thousands of Wisconsin children out of poverty — again

Democrats who control Congress did something extraordinary last year. They pulled 3.7 million children out of poverty, including tens of thousands of kids in Wisconsin.

Now they need to do it again, with bipartisan support. Wisconsin’s congressional delegation should help make it happen.

Democrats last year passed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, a $1.9 trillion spending package. Among its sweeping provisions, the legislation sent six monthly payments to parents from July through December. The payments were an advance on a larger annual child tax credit for 2021, which increased from $2,000 per child to $3,000 or $3,600, depending on the child’s age.

Parents could choose to accept some of that money in monthly installments, and 36 million American families — including 600,000 in Wisconsin — did just that, receiving up to $250 per older child and $300 per younger child. In Wisconsin, the average family received a monthly payment of $457.

Child poverty fell by 30%, which was a historic achievement.

Lower- and middle-income families struggling to pay their bills used the extra money to feed and house their children, according to surveys. Some parents paid for child care. Others were able to work less and stay home with their kids.

Getting payments monthly — rather than a lump sum after filing their taxes — encouraged regular and more responsible use of the money. And unlike other vouchers or subsidies, parents got to decide how to spend the extra money to support their families.

But in January, the monthly payments ended, plunging 3.7 million children back into poverty. Congress needs to bring the payments back and make them permanent this time.

The Democrats tried to restart the payments this year. But they wasted time, energy and political capital by pushing the payments as part of President Joe Biden’s enormous “Build Back Better” spending plan. It’s time to pursue the higher child tax credit on its own.

Democrats blame U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for killing “Build Back Better” in February. But some of Manchin’s objections to the larger plan, and specifically to the child tax credit, had merit.

The credit was offered to too many families who didn’t need it, making it much more expensive. Those earning as much as $170,000 a year were eligible for the higher credit, under the Democratic plan. And even families earning up to $400,000 could claim the original $2,000 credit. That’s six times the average household income in Wisconsin.

It wasn’t justified.

Manchin wants to tighten the cap on eligibility and bring back a modest work requirement. He also wants the federal budget to honestly reflect the cost of the higher credit into the future.

The Democrats should consider his suggestions and invite Republicans to help negotiate a lasting deal. Reasonable Republicans such as U.S. Sens. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and Susan Collins, R-Maine, want to get involved.

So get it done, Congress. Then claim victory this fall.

Raising children is expensive. More important, all of society benefits when children get off to strong starts in life, whether during a pandemic or not.

That’s why every modern president has supported the child tax credit. Former President Bill Clinton signed it into law. Former President George W. Bush doubled the credit to $1,000 in 2001 and made it refundable. Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump extended and enhanced it further.

Congress may be distracted by the looming midterm elections. But restoring these important payments to parents is doable if Democrats agree to a standalone, refined and bipartisan bill.

