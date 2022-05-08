How to fix America's angry culture

A Midwestern woman on a plane from Amsterdam to Minneapolis in 1999 handed an envelope to two sisters, 12 and 17. The woman had just learned the girls were refugees fleeing war-torn Yugoslavia without their parents.

Tracy Peck, of Blaine, Minnesota, told them not to open the envelope until they got off the plane. She had left Ayda Zugay and her older sister, Vanja Contino, her earrings, a $100 bill and a hand-written message on Holiday Inn stationary:

“I am so sorry that the bombing of your country has caused your family any problems. I hope your stay in America will be a safe and happy one for you — Welcome to America — please use this to help you here. A friend from the plane — Tracy.”

The sisters never forgot Peck’s kindness — or got to thank her — until last Sunday. Peck’s daughter recently saw Zugay on a video posted to Twitter, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Zugay was asking for help in finding the good Samaritan who changed her life 23 years ago. Peck’s daughter recognized her mother’s handwriting on the note that appeared in the video. The girls had never thrown it out.

Peck’s daughter quickly set up a Zoom call and happy reunion. Contino is now an anesthesiologist in Connecticut. She’s married with two children. Zugay works for a nonprofit that helps young people find jobs.

It’s a touching story that came up last week as our Wisconsin State Journal editorial board discussed what we wanted to say in today’s editorial. Stay with us for a moment. This is important.

We were discussing several daunting challenges, and how Madison and Wisconsin might strive to fix them. For example: What can citizens do to temper the toxic nature of modern politics that seems to be chasing good people from public service. A quarter of all state lawmakers have announced they’re leaving at the end of their terms. The exodus could soon exceed a record departure set during World War II. And here in Madison, the breakdown in civility among City Council members has prompted calls for a harassment policy.

Our editorial board also discussed how anxious and isolated many Americans still feel as we emerge from the pandemic. That’s especially true of young people, who were holed up in their rooms instead of at school for months on end, lonely and disconnected.

We discussed State Journal reporter David Wahlberg’s disturbing and sad report on record opioid overdoses from last Sunday’s newspaper. Despite tremendous effort to help addicts, the surge in deaths continues.

One of us brought up the scourge of reckless driving. Another lamented the tiring personal insults across social media.

What to do? Sometimes the solutions seem so complicated and elusive.

But then we thought of Tracy Peck’s note. Her small act of kindness inspired two sisters for decades and comforted them through their most harrowing days.

That’s what led to today’s call to action. Here it is: Be kind to others. Do so more often, and we will try harder to be kind, too.

If you just rolled your eyes, don’t give up on this editorial just yet. You’re almost to the clincher. And we’re not just talking about being “Wisconsin nice.”

When you disagree with others, listen more and judge less. Search harder to understand differing perspectives.

Turn off your digital devices (after checking madison.com for the latest news) and go outside. Be more supportive and engaging to everyone around you, not just family and friends.

Think about that last interaction you had with a stranger that went awry. Maybe you were mad at another driver on the highway. Maybe you went off on someone over a social media post, or were the target of online aggression.

Now replay those encounters as if that person were sitting across from you in your living room. It’s so much harder to be mean in person, when you can see each other’s humanity right in front of you. It’s so much easier to be nice.

We all must improve at being kind, and we all have it in us. For proof, look no further than America’s enthusiasm and unity for freedom and peace in Ukraine. Worrying about the rest of the world is important. Just don’t forget about the person next to you on the street.

It’s Mother’s Day. How about this: Be more like your mother — selfless, understanding and ready with a hug, if necessary — when you interact with others.

And if the stranger you politely hold the door for doesn’t acknowledge your small gesture, just smile and move on to the next person. Make it your mission to brighten someone else’s day. Remember: No act of kindness is ever wasted. Even that guy who walked past you without saying “thank you” has been changed.

