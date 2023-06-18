Critics disparaged the Sequoya Commons development on Madison’s West Side as a “towering monolith” and “pimple on the landscape” when it was proposed in 2006.

Detractors circulated petitions, complained for hours at city meetings and vilified the developers as “Viking raiders” overrunning a peaceful hamlet.

As the $43 million housing, retail and library project was going up in 2007, a vandal drew a giant robot with lasers shooting out of its eyes on a promotional billboard at the site, suggesting it would destroy the surrounding Midvale Heights and Westmorland neighborhoods.

It didn’t.

Fifteen years since the first phase of Sequoya Commons was completed at 555 S. Midvale Blvd., hindsight overwhelmingly shows this development was just what Madison needed — and still needs more of: denser, mixed-use developments along major corridors that create more walkable neighborhoods and a variety of high-demand housing.

To their credit, then-Mayor Dave Cieslewicz and a majority of the Madison City Council in 2007 supported this efficient proposal.

It wasn’t too tall, as alleged. It’s just four stories at its highest, with some floors set back from the sidewalk and road. It fit neatly into the city’s comprehensive plan for growth.

It isn’t an eyesore, as some neighbors feared. A prominent glassy reading room with a fireplace faces the corner of Midvale and Tokay boulevards, beckoning families to a library nearly twice as big as the branch it replaced. Trees line its exterior and dot its inner courtyard. It features a “green roof” garden. It has underground parking.

Instead of harming the area’s quality of life, Sequoya Commons has been a magnet and asset for the neighborhoods that once fought so vehemently against it. Besides its roomy and heavily used library, it is home to locally owned businesses such as a coffee shop, ice cream shop, pizza restaurant, pet store and salon, which generate lots of foot traffic. It’s near a bike path. Traffic along busy Midvale Boulevard can quickly stop for a snack or espresso.

More important, the successful project offers about 100 apartments and 45 owner-occupied units, many of varying size, on what used to be a site dominated by a parking lot.

Madison should celebrate Sequoya Commons, now that it is 15 years old, and hold it up as a model for future development. If anything, it could have been a little higher and denser.

Allowing the construction of more apartments and owner-occupied units will ease the cost to live in Madison for workers such as teachers, police officers, restaurant staff and more.

While some of the apartments and condominiums at Sequoya Commons are expensive, that’s true of most of Madison. And the condos at Sequoya have allowed some retirees to downsize from single-family homes, opening up housing opportunities for families elsewhere in the city. Virtually no condos have been built in Madison for years, which limits the ability to build generational wealth if the only option is to rent. Sequoya created dozens of them.

Critics at the time the project was built claimed they’d been “run over.” But if anything, Madison’s approval process for building projects is too long, arduous and expensive. The neighbors had lots of opportunity to have their say and try to sway the city’s decision.

Ultimately, the majority view prevailed. Former Ald. Tim Gruber, who represented the area at the time, supported the development after securing some changes from the developer. Two critics immediately challenged Gruber for his seat, which he won, albeit narrowly.

The size of the project “makes more efficient use of the land,” Gruber said during fierce debate over the project’s first phase. “It replaces sprawl with something more compact.”

He was right. And credit Madison developer Joe Krupp for bringing this impressive project to fruition.

The shady ranch and Cape Cod homes nearby are still there. And the residents of those homes now can walk to a fun place — Sequoya Commons — for food, relaxation and services.

Madison needs more Sequoya Commons.